Who Was Phillip Adams? Ex-NFL Player Kills 5, Shoots Himself In North Carolina

Phillip Adams, a former NFL player, took his own life after killing five people. The disturbing turn of events took place this week, leaving most people shocked. However, per reports, the former NFL defensive back was dealing with mental health issues for a long time. Here is more on the Phillip Adams North Carolina story.

Who was Phillip Adams? Phillip Adams North Carolina shootings

According to reports, 'the ex-NFL player kills 5 before taking his own life' made headlines. This included his wife, his two grandchildren, and a doctor before taking his own life on Thursday. However, York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson stated that no one is sure about the motive as of yet. “There’s nothing right now that makes sense to any of us,” Tolson said about the North Carolina shootings.

Dr Robert Lesslie was 70, and his wife Barbara was 69. Their grandchildren, Adah Lesslie and Noah Lesslie, were 9 and 5 respectively. After the shootings, everyone was pronounced dead in their Rock Hill preferences. James Lewis, 38, who worked at their home, was found shot dead outside. Another person, Robert Shook (38 and from Cherryville, North Carolina), was taken to a Charlotte hospital. While he has survived, he is currently in critical condition and “fighting hard for his life".

Two 911 calls were recorded. The first one was from the HVAC company employing Lewis and Shook. The caller was apparently screaming, stating that he had been shot, and his coworker was unresponsive. the second call spoke of a "bad shooting", where they heard about 20 shots being fired at the Lesslie home before he spotted someone leaving the house.

Per reports, two guns – a .45-caliber and 9mm – were used. The evidence had authorities suspecting Adams. Later, they went to his parents home, where the former NFL star was found dead with a gunshot wound in his head.

Adams and his wife had four children and nine grandchildren. While talking to media, Adams' father blamed football for what became of his son. “I can say he’s a good kid — he was a good kid, and I think the football messed him up,” Alonzo Adams said while speaking to WCNC-TV.

Who was Phillip Adams? Phillip Adams Falcons career

Adams (32) played in the NFL for six seasons, with six teams. He started with the San Francisco 49ers in 2010 and was drafted as a Round 7 pick from South Carolina State. He played for the New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks, Oakland Raiders (now Las Vegas), and the New York Jets. He played last with the Atlanta Falcons in 2015.

Fans react after ex-NFL player kills 5, then himself

Plenty of people suffer from brain trauma but they don't go around murdering people. I agree with you retired\active players need to be frequently checked. — Jason (@GutterTheGreat) April 8, 2021

