Who Was The First Indian Woman To Join International Olympic Committee? Here's The Answer

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is a not-for-profit, non-governmental organization. The IOC is responsible for organizing the Summer and the Winter Olympic Games. The IOC is also responsible for the promotion of Olympic values and is regarded as the supreme authority of the Olympic movement.

The members of the International Olympic Committee include several active athletes, former athletes and the presidents or senior leaders of the International Sports Federations (IFs) or international organisations recognised by the IOC. Over the years, several Indians have been part of the IOC.

Who was the first Indian to join International Olympic Committee?

The first Indian to join International Olympic Committee would be Sir Dorabji Tata in 1927. Sir Dorabji Tata was a businessman and the founder of Tata Group. He was also an avid sports lover. Sir Dorabji Tata was also the founding president of the Indian Olympic Association as well. Thus the answer to the question 'Who was the first Indian to join International Olympic Committee?' is Sir Dorabji Tata

Who was the first Indian woman to join the International Olympic committee?

The answer to 'Who was the first Indian woman to join International Olympic Committee?' is Nita Ambani. She made history by becoming the first Indian woman to join the International Olympic Committee in 2016. As a member of the IOC, Nita Ambani will continue her position till she attains the age of 70. Nita Ambani also holds the feat of winning the IOC election with the highest percentage of valid votes out of all the 8 eligible candidates elected during the 129th Session of the IOC.

Nita Ambani got elected with 92.20 per cent of valid votes. Currently, Nita Ambani serves as the only Indian IOC member from India. She is also the founder of the Indian Super League (ISL) football competition that takes place every year with the backing of the All India Football Federation.

Nita Ambani also serves as the founder chairperson Reliance Foundation and has developed a reputation as sports promoter over the years. Nita Ambani is also the co-owner of IPL team Mumbai Indians. Mumbai Indians is owned by Reliance Industries. Nita Ambani also leads the ‘Education and sports for All’ (ESA) initiative of Mumbai Indians.

In 2017, Mumbai Indians became the first IPL franchise to cross the $100 million mark in brand value. Mukesh Ambani serves as the Chairman and MD of Reliance Industries. Mukesh Ambani has remained India’s richest person for 13 straight years. In 2020, the Mukesh Ambani net worth stood at $53 billion as per Forbes.

Image Courtesy: olympic.org