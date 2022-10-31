Who Will Replace Magnus Carlsen After He Officially Withdraws From Defending World Title?

In the latest development, reigning world chess champion Magnus Carlsen officially confirmed on October 31 that he will not be defending his title in 2023. The world number one had raised doubts about defending his title on several occasions, stating that he is not motivated to do so anymore.

As Carlsen officially withdraws from the FIDE World Championship 2023, here is a look at who will face Russian Grandmaster Ian Nepomniachtchi for the title. Nepomniachtchi had won the right to face Carlsen for the title in 2023 after winning the Candidates Tournament earlier this year.

Ding Liren to replace Magnus Carlsen

After Magnus Carlsen confirmed his decision to withdraw in writing, FIDE released a statement to confirm that Chinese grandmaster Ding Liren had been invited to the Chess World Championship match. Their statement read, "Grandmaster Ding Liren received this weekend the official invitation to take part in the FIDE World Championship match 2023 after the current World Champion Magnus Carlsen formally confirmed, in writing, that he gives up his right to take part in the match and defend his title."

FIDE added in their statement that they are currently negotiating with two potential host cities for the Chess World Championship next year. Once all the logistics, including the location, prize fund and dates are fixed, both Ian Nepomniachtchi and Ding Liren will receive the contract for the match. Ding was selected as the replacement for Carlsen as he finished runner-up to Nepomniachtchi in the Candidates Tournament earlier this year.

Grandmaster Ding Liren received this weekend the official invitation to take part in the FIDE World Championship match 2023, after the current World Champion Magnus Carlsen formally confirmed, in writing, that he gives up his right to take part in the match and defend his title. pic.twitter.com/nzVxZEubpK — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) October 31, 2022

Carlsen formally withdraws from world championship match

Magnus Carlsen's reluctance to defend his FIDE World Championship title did not come as a surprise to many, with the Norwegian having made it clear in a previous podcast that he was not motivated to do so anymore.

While speaking on a podcast for his sponsor Unibet in July, Carlsen had said, "I feel I don’t have a lot to gain. I don’t particularly like (the championship matches), and although I’m sure a match would be interesting for historical reasons and all of that, I don’t have any inclination to play and I will simply not play the match."

5 Time Champion @MagnusCarlsen confirms he won't defend his World Chess Championship title next year. What a bombshell to drop on #InternationalChessDay2022 pic.twitter.com/FjZVqnnf7W — Oluwadamiloju Saliu (@damilojusaliu) July 20, 2022

Image: AP