Who Won The 2020 Heisman Trophy? Full Voting Results, Stats And List Of Award Winners

The premier award in college football has largely been held hostage by quarterbacks and running backs for the better part of the last three decades. However, on Tuesday, January 5, it was revealed that the 2020 Heisman Trophy award was claimed by a wide-receiver. It was the first time in 29 years that a pass catcher was voted as the best player in college football.

Who won the 2020 Heisman Trophy? Alabama's wide receiver DeVonta Smith claims award

On Tuesday, Alabama Crimson Tide superstar DeVonta Smith was crowned as the 2020 Heisman Trophy winner after a stunning campaign with the SEC West outfit. Smith became only the fourth wide receiver to win the award since its inception in 1935 and the first pass-catcher to lay his hands on the prize since Michigan's Desmond Howard in 1991.

Although the event is usually presented yearly in December at a star-studded event in New York, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Smith accepted his Heisman Trophy virtually from the University of Alabama campus in Tuscaloosa. The 22-year-old wideout has had a stellar season with the undefeated Tide, catching 105 passes for 1,641 yards and 20 touchdowns. Smith is now set to make his final college appearance by competing in the CFP championship on Monday, January 11, when the Tide will square off against Ohio State.

Heisman Trophy voting results: DeVonta Smith wins Heisman Trophy with majority first-place votes

DeVonta Smith won the Heisman trophy with 447 first-place votes - more than double the second-place finisher received. He beat three fellow Heisman finalists - all quarterbacks - in Clemson's Trevor Lawrence (second with 222 first-place votes), Alabama's Mac Jones (third with 138 first-place votes) and Florida's Kyle Trask (fourth with 61 first-place votes).

Smith won the award with 1,856 points. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who many foresee as the first pick in the NFL draft, was second with 1,187 points. Smith's teammate Mac Jones finished with 1,130 points and Florida's Kyle Trask was fourth with 737 points. Najee Harris, Breece Hall, Justin Fields, Zach Wilson, Ian Book and Kyle Pitts finished in the top 10.

The Heisman Trophy voting consisted of 870 media members, 56 living Heisman winners and one vote from the fans.

Image Credits - Heisman Trophy Instagram