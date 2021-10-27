Why Are Braves Wearing Pearls In 2021 World Series? Everything You Need To Know

Major League Baseball side Atlanta Braves outfielder Joc Pederson is wearing a pearl necklace and it has turned into a mystery. The player debuted the necklace in late September and has been wearing it to his team’s run to its first World Series appearance since 1999. However, the 29-year-old kept fans hanging as he didn’t offer an explanation about the pearls after the Braves clinched their NL East title on September 30.

Why do the braves wear pearls?

Following a 6-5 win over the New York Mets, Pederson continued building “mystery” over the jewellery. According to MLB.com's Mark Bowman, the outfielder simply dodged the question and said that there is ‘nothing much behind it’. He also said that he wore it as he looks good in the same. He further stated that the speculations are being blown out of proportion.

Joc Pederson says him wearing pearls is a mystery. pic.twitter.com/0PjBheK6l6 — Baseball GIFs (@gifs_baseball) October 1, 2021

On yet another occasion, Pederson decided to go all out while replying to a question about the pearls and sad that he’s a “bad b****” for wearing it. However, the Braves fans seems to be happy with the action as he has been playing well for the side. Pederson also kept his hot streak going in Game 2 of the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team he played for from 2015 to 2020. Furthermore, the pearls trend has spread throughout the Braves franchise and other players are now copying their teammate.

The team also began selling replica pearls around Truist Park. In a more interesting event, Braves legend Dale Murphy pulled a set out of his pocket before throwing the ceremonial first pitch before the Game 2 win. The Braves fans in the stands are also seen donning the pearls.

