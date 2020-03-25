The Debate
Why Are The Linked Rings The Olympic Symbol? The History Behind The Olympics Logo

other sports

Why are the linked rings the Olympic symbol? Here's all you need to know about the history behind the symbol of the Olympics over the years.

why are the linked rings the olympic symbol

The five colourful rings that one sees on the Olympic flag is the symbol of Olympics which is a visual ambassador for fans and athletes. The ring that was designed by Pierre De Coubertin represents the five continents of the world and was first hoisted in 1920 in Antwerp, Belgium at the 1920 Summer Olympics. While the five rings represent the continents in the world, why are the linked rings the Olympic symbol?

Also Read: Tokyo Olympics Seem Sure To Happen -- But In 2021, Not 2020

Why are the linked rings the Olympic symbol: Olympics principles and traditions

Keeping aside the question of "why are the linked rings the Olympic symbol", first let's take a look at Olympic principles and traditions. According to Olympics principles and traditions, the most important thing in the Olympic Games is not to win but to take part. The essential thing is not to have conquered but to have fought well, according to the Olympics. 

Also Read: New Zealand Backs Tokyo Olympics Postponement Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Another part of the Olympic principles and traditions is good sportsmanship, sense of fair play, and respect for fellow athletes that is developed through participation in sports, which teaches men and women of different races, religions, and nationalities to work peacefully together in competition toward common goals.

Also Read: Bajrang Calls For Olympics Postponement; Donates 6 Months Salary

Why are the linked rings the Olympic symbol:  What does the Olympic symbol stand for?

But what does the Olympic symbol stand for? The answer to what does the Olympic symbol stand for is that the Olympic symbol expresses the activity of the Olympic movement and represents the union of the five continents and the meeting of athletes from across the world at the Olympic Games.

Also Read: Hammerblow To Tokyo Olympics 2020? Germany Joins Delay Call After Australia & Canada

Why are the linked rings the Olympic symbol?  What do the 5 continents in Olympic ring stand for?

The next question that arises is, "What do the 5 continents in Olympic ring stand for?" The answer to that question is that the 5 continents in Olympic rings stand for North and South America, Africa, Asia, Australia, and Europe. They also symbolise the union of athletes from all over the world to compete at the Olympic Games.

Why are the linked rings the Olympic symbol? Tokyo Olympics postponed

On Monday, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided that the Tokyo Olympics postponed choice was a much better option compared to the cancellation of the event due to coronavirus. Major Olympic nations like Canada and Australia earlier added pressure by saying they will not participate if the games are staged this year. Apart from the above-mentioned countries, other countries like Brazil and Slovenia also called for a postponement until 2021. Norway’s Olympic body said it does not want athletes going to Tokyo until the global health crisis is under control.

