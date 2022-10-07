'Why Can't I Make A Comeback?' Asks Mary Kom As She Dismisses Speculations Of Retirement

After launching the Race Day Tee of the Delhi Half Marathon on Friday, six-time world boxing champion Mary Kom addressed a press conference where she made it clear that she had no plans of retiring anytime soon. Even though the five-time Asian Gold medallist is about to turn 40 in November, she exuded confidence by rhetorically asking the reporters, 'Why can't I come back?'

Mary Kom has no plans of retiring soon

Although a serious ACL injury ruled Mary Kom out of the 2022 Commonwealth Games, the 39-year-old said that she is far from done and will return to the ring soon. "I don't want to retire at all, because of the age limit I've been not able to play. I want to make a comeback, I have got that guts. So many people love and support me. Why can't I make a comeback, I will make a comeback," explained the 2018 CWG gold medallist.

Speaking of the progress she is making in her recovery, Kom added, "There's daily progress. About 3-4 months back, I could bend only 10 per cent of my knee. I will slowly be 100 per cent. Gradually mobility and strength will return." And the confidence in making a comeback just does not end there as the 39-year-old explained how she is keen on returning to the ring in less than six months despite doctors having sidelined her for at least half a year.

"I have taken it as a challenge. I want to regain full fitness in less than six months. Nothing is impossible if you put your heart into it. Recovery and rehab are things that I can control. I am still hungry. I want to compete in one major tournament before I retire. And I don't mean an invitational event; just one proper competition before I go," concluded India's star boxer.