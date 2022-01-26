Indian para-athlete KY Venkatesh spoke to Republic, during an exclusive interview on January 26, on the occasion of India's 73rd Republic Day, and revealed what has been the biggest inspirational factor for him over the years. KY Venkatesh was conferred with the Padma Shri award in 2021, for his contribution to Indian sports and its development.

Meanwhile, during his exclusive interview with Republic, Venkatesh was questioned about his inspiration. Answering the question, he mentioned that he draws inspiration from CN Janaki, who is remembered for swimming across the English Channel in 1992.

Explaining the same, KY Venkatesh added. "My main goal is to bring laurels to our country and my society. I got motivated when CN Janaki crossed the English channel. She is paraplegic, which means both her legs are not sensitive. She has to go in a wheelchair. When a wheelchair lady can cross the English channel, then my both legs are normal, why can't I do something. I got inspiration from Janaki and I could achieve all this".

"Count your abilities, not your abilities," he added in the conclusion of his answer.

The many achievements of KY Venkatesh

KY Venkatesh is known for winning several medals for India in the World Dwarf Games. Historically, he is also the first Indian to compete at the World Dwarf Games. He was conferred with the Padma Shri Award in 2021 and made headlines for receiving a unique treatment from the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind. President Kovind broke the protocols while honoring the para-athlete by stepping down from the podium and then conferring him with the medal.

Who was CN Janaki?

In 1992, CN Janaki became the first disabled person to swim the English Channel in a relay team. She suffered from the disease of polio on both her legs at the age of two. However, her immense grit and determination didn’t stop her to swim without the need to have legs.

(Image: Republic)