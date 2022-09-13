Why Did Karim Benzema's Boxer Cousin Newfel Ouatah Bizarrely Quit After In-ring Protest?

French football superstar Karim Benzema’s cousin Newfel Ouatah recently grabbed eyeballs for a bizarre incident that unfolded on Friday night in Canada. Making his return to the ring for the first time in 15 months against Simon Kean, Ouatah went down on his knee as soon as the first bell rang, deciding to quit the match without having a single punch thrown at his opponent. He was seen taking a knee and raising one fist in protest.

However, his bemused opponent Simon Kean walked over to the French heavyweight boxer and landed a punch almost knocking him over, while Ouatah was down on one knee. The referee then stepped in to communicate with Ouatah and waved off the contest. Kean was awarded the first-round stoppage victory.

Newfel Ouatah takes the knee during live boxing match

What was the reason behind Ouatah's in-ring protest?

While the reason behind the protest was unknown during the fight, Ouatah later took to his social media handle and explained the reason to an insurance dispute with his local commission. The 36-year-old claimed that the Federation 'Francaise de Boxe' refused to cover any injuries or mishaps that he could have suffered during the fight. As per reports, the promoters of the boxing event 'Eye of The Tiger Management' (EOTTM) was not aware about the issue, before it happened.

“[FF Boxe] sent me a letter [on Friday] to inform me that I would not be insured in the event of a problem. This fight that I wanted, I took time off to prepare and the expenses that come with it,” the boxer said, as reported by Boxing Scene.

“What I did (in the ring) was a protest. I apologize to everyone and especially Eye of the Tiger Management. You don’t play boxing,” he added.

What has been said so far?

However, EOTTM president and founder Camille Estephan later explained in an interview with RDS (Reseua des sports) that he would have medically covered the boxer, had he disclosed the matter to the organizers. “We have insurance for that. When I told [Ouatah], he had no response. He was embarrassed...It is the excuse of a coward. These are things that should never happen. Additionally, the fight was televised live at his home in France on RMC Sport. It will haunt him for the rest of his life,” said Camille.

Meanwhile, in a letter to Ouatah, on the day of the fight which was first shared by France’s RMC Sport, FF Boxe said, “La Federation Francaise de Box and La Ligue Nationale de Box Profesionnelle confirms that no authorization has been issued for you to fight on September 9, 2022 in Montreal. We inform you that our institution is free of any liability.” It is likely that the boxer will not be paid his purse for the non-effort display.