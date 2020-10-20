Why Did Kyle Larson Get Suspended? NASCAR Reinstates Racer After N-word Controversy

NASCAR racer Kyle Larson has been cleared to return to racing next season following a lengthy suspension for using a racial slur during a live streaming session. NASCAR announced its decision to lift Larson's suspension after he spent recent months volunteering for various organisations while also educating himself to be a better person.

"NASCAR continues to prioritize diversity and inclusion across our sport. Kyle Larson has fulfilled the requirements set by NASCAR and has taken several voluntary measures to better educate himself so that he can use his platform to help bridge the divide in our country,'' the racing company said in a statement issued on Monday.

Why did Kyle Larson get suspended?

Back in April 2020, Kyle Larson was caught using the N-word during a live stream session while playing iRacing. The racer couldn't hear his spotter on his headset and used the racist slur to get his colleagues' attention. Little did he know, the live streaming was still on when he uttered the slur. The Kyle Larson comments meant the racer lost all his sponsors, including the likes of McDonald’s and Clover. He was heavily slammed on social media in the process.

He should never be allowed to race again in @NASCAR. Said that derogatory word so nonchalantly. Your apology doesn’t matter. Post-career...I’ll fight this man in a @ufc event for charity. He needs his ass beat. Would love to hear him say that word in the octagon! https://t.co/lZ4Hg1fxsw — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) April 14, 2020

On April 15, Kyle Larson was fired by his racing company Chip Ganassi. At the time of his dismissal, Larson had just under a year left on his deal with the racing company. He was one of the top free agents as several racing companies were reportedly vying for his signature. Instead, heading into 2021, Kyle Larson is trying to redeem himself in front of the fans before hoping to get back to racing.

Kyle Larson comments after suspension

Speaking to AP back in April, Kyle Larson said, "I was just ignorant. And immature. I didn't understand the negativity and hurt that comes with that word. That's not a word that I had ever used. I grew up in Northern California, all I ever did was race and that's all I was focused on."

The 'Kyle Larson racial slur' controversy was followed by the racer spending the last six months working with several non-profit organisations while educating himself about racial injustice. Larson spent a chunk of his time with retired football star Tony Sanneh. The 28-year-old NASCAR racer worked in Sanneh's foundation to help youth development and empowerment in Minneapolis.

Larson also met with former Olympian Jackie Joyner-Kersee and the CEO of USA Track & Field, Max Siegel. In addition, the California native continued working with the Urban Youth Racing School in Philadelphia, a non-profit organisation that helps minorities advance in motorsports.

Speaking to reporters following his reinstatement, Kyle Larson said he did not apply to be back in NASCAR until last week. The clearance from the racing company came on Monday, October 19. Larson was glad NASCAR acknowledged his sincere effort, something which he claims had a major impact on him. "I will make the most of this opportunity and look forward to the future," he concluded.

(Image Credits: AP)