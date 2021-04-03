Why Did MLB Move All-Star Game Out Of Atlanta? MLB All-Star 2021 Details Revealed

The Major League Baseball (MLB), in a massive move, announced their decision to move the MLB Atlanta All-Star game out of the state. The decision to re-locate the MLB All-Star 2021 game comes in after Georgia's new law saw voting rights restricted, and a new venue is yet to be announced. Here's a look at the answer to the "Why did MLB move All-Star game out of Atlanta?" query.

In a statement released by MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, the league has confirmed that ater considering the opinion of clubs, former and current players, the Players Association, and The Players Alliance, among others it had decided to move the MLB All-Star 2021 game and the draft away from Atlanta to demonstrate their values as a sport. Georgia recently passed new voting laws, introduces new restrictions to voting, decreasing the number of drop boxes in heavily African American neighbourhoods and allows the state to intercede to assert control over the administration of elections in Democratic counties. It shortens the time available for absentee votes and presents new registration requirements that campaigners say are designed to target Black voters.

The Atlanta Braves said that they were disappointed by the recent development but the organization will continue to stress the importance of equal voting opportunities. Braves wrote that they had hopes that the All-Star game could have given "a platform to enhance the discussion" with Atlanta been known as "a uniter in divided times". The statement further said that unfortunately, businesses, employees and fans in Georgia are the victims of this decision. Meanwhile, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said that the MLB succumbed to the cancel culture, and "caved to fear, political opportunism, and liberal lies".

The Braves statement regarding the moving of the MLB All-Star Game: pic.twitter.com/0Iapm3eIre — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 2, 2021

The Players Alliance, consisting of more than 100 current and former players who have united in an effort to empower Black communities, came out in support of MLB's decision and said that they want to ensure that their voice is heard loud. Their statement said that the Georgia legislation not only "disproportionately disenfranchises the Black community, but also paves the way for other states to pass similarly harmful laws based largely on widespread falsehoods and disinformation". US President Joe Biden was also in support of the MLB Atlanta decision, due to his concerns about the legislation passed in Georgia. This was to have been the first All-Star Game held in Atlanta since 2000 and the first at Truist Park, which opened in 2017.

