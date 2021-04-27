Why Did Sean Lee Retire? Fans, NFL Reacts To Cowboys Veteran Announcement

Despite his injury-laden career in the NFL, Sean Lee has managed to make a mark in the league and with the fans. Playing for 11 years, he has earned various honours and achievements, making it difficult for his fans to say goodbye. After the news was reported, fans took to social media to speak about the Sean Lee NFL career with many paying tribute to his time in the league. Some of them have asked - 'Why did Sean Lee retire?'

Cowboys LB Sean Lee announces retirement after 11 seasons. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/Zy3hYGa0lD — NFL (@NFL) April 26, 2021

For 11 seasons, Lee played with the Dallas Cowboys, becoming the face of their defence over the decade. However, in his recent retirement letter, Lee spoke this being his time to walk away. He thanked Jerry Jones and his family, for treating him as their own while allowing him to shine in the NFL and grow as a player and person.

"To the coaches, your endless hours of work made me a better player and pushed me to places I didn't know I could go. I'll carry your lessons through the rest of my life," he wrote, before moving on to thank his teammates, who he referred to as brothers. "The bond of our shared sacrifice will last forever. I'll miss the brotherhood, but will cherish the memories from the locker room following all the big wins and tough losses".

Lee did not forget to thank the athletic training staff, agreeing that they definitely earned their money by working for him. "But I couldn't have made it through my injuries without you".

In the end, he even thanked the fans, who he knows supported him when he needed it the most. "I didn't want to let you down. If there's a regret, it's that I never helped bring a championship back home, because you deserve it so much". He then moved on to thank his foundation – his family.

He mentioned parents, brother and sister, who showed him the right way to success and are an inspiration to him. "To my wife, Megan, I love you dearly. You were there for every injury, every bad game. I never would have persevered without your support".

Lastly, he thanked the game of football for changing his life. "Whenever I'm near a field, the smell brings me back to when I first started playing, pulling on a helmet, trying on those shoulder pads, that perfect tackle," he said, adding that he is beyond grateful for the experiences the game has given him.

"Thank you, Cowboys Nation. It has been my honor".

Sean Lee contract details

Before his retirement, the Sean Lee contract was for one year worth $450,000 with the Dallas Cowboys. This included a signing bonus worth $1,000,000, along with a guaranteed $2,000,000.

Thank you Sean LeeðŸ‘ŠðŸ¼ðŸ™ðŸ½ðŸ™ðŸ½ pic.twitter.com/8HENRoJ5L2 — Emilio DjPop Matos (@DJPOPMuziq) April 26, 2021

Salute to the General Sean Lee ðŸ˜¤. One of my favorite teammates to play with. Helluva Career! Never met a player who studied & loved ball more! Made the game easy for me up front! Sail off my boy! ðŸ¤ https://t.co/9Oq8Cdy3GA — Antwaun Woods Sr. (@AntwaunWoods_) April 26, 2021

An amazing football player, but an even better human being. Great career, try to enjoy the sunsets my boy. Sean Lee pic.twitter.com/Tc609SLaGI — Tad Prescott (@86Prescott) April 26, 2021

Sean Lee stats and Sean Lee NFL career

Lee, 34, was the Cowboys' second-round pick during the 2010 NFL Draft. He was a promising rookie, earning praise in his second season with 104 tackles. He played only six games in 2012, coming back the following year where he had 99 tackles in only 11 games. However, he missed the 2014 season due to his unfortunate ACL tear.

His comeback was sensational, as he started 40 games (2015 to 2017), making 374 combined tackles along with the two Pro Bowls. However, post-2017, injuries returned. He dealt with a hamstring strain, which was followed by another one next season. In 2019's training camp. Lee suffered a knee injury, playing 13 games that season. Last season, he played nine games after his surgery for a sports hernia in September.

As per reports, Lee ranks eighth in the Cowboys history with 521 solo tackles. He reportedly also has the record for most tackled in one single game by a Cowboys star.

Sean Lee net worth

According to celebnetworths.com, the Sean Lee net worth $60 million today. Along with his various endorsements, Lee has earned $51,145,578 over the period of his 11-year career in the NFL.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

