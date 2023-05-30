Last Updated:

Protesting Wrestlers Say They Will Immerse Medals In The Ganga

'We will throw our medals in river Ganga today at 6 pm,' say wrestlers who are protesting against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment.

Megha Rawat
Protesting wrestlers

Wrestlers, who are protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, on Tuesday threatened to immerse their medals in river Ganga in Uttarakhand's Haridwar. Taking to social media, wrestlers in a letter said that the system and the police were treating them as culprits while the alleged accused has been roaming scot-free.

In the letter, the wrestlers said, "We will immerse our medals in river Ganga. Our medals are as sacred as Mother Ganga. The right place for our medals is in Ganga and not with the government which stands with the culprit."

The wrestlers' move comes a day after the action by Delhi police against them (wrestlers) as they marched towards the new Parliament building. Unprecedented scenes of police dragging Olympic and world championships medallists, including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sangeeta Phogat, were witnessed when the wrestlers and their supporters allegedly breached the security cordon during their march towards the new Parliament building for the planned women's 'Mahapanchayat'.

On Monday, India's first individual Olympic gold medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra denounced the police action against the country's top wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, saying the "horrifying images" had left him "sleepless" and "haunted". The wrestlers, protesting at Jantar Mantar since April 23, are demanding the arrest of outgoing WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for allegedly sexually harassing several women wrestlers, including a minor. 

