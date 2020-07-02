Why Does Bobby Bonilla Get Paid Every Year? How Much Does Bobby Bonilla Make In A Year?

For most MLB fans, July 1 recognised as 'Bobby Bonilla Day.' The retired MLB third baseman continues to earn over a million in deferred salary from New York Mets, the side he last played for in 1999. And interestingly enough, the Bobby Bonilla deferred money will keep coming until the former hitter turns 72. For fans wondering, 'Why does Bobby Bonilla get paid every year?' Here's why -

Why does Bobby Bonilla get paid every year?

Bobby Bonilla, who began his MLB career with Chicago White Sox in 1986, joined the Mets in 1992. He reportedly signed a five-year contract worth $29 million with the franchise. However, after three and a half seasons with the Mets, Bonilla was traded to Baltimore Orioles. He returned to the Mets in 1999 after winning the World Series with Florida Marlins. The following year, Bobby Bonilla was released by the Mets with an estimated $5.9 million in salary still owed to the franchise.

With the franchise looking to invest the sum in another deal, the Mets agreed to defer Bonilla's salary with a reported 8% interest, spread between 2011 and 2035. As a result, where Bonilla was set to bank just shy of $6 million from the franchise, instead turned into a $29.8 million payday for the player. The total sum divided over a span of 25 years means the Bobby Bonilla deferred money comes to $1.19 million every year, till 2035. Bonilla will be aged 72 by the time he receives his final paycheck from the Mets.

Every July 1, the sun rises, the sun sets and Bobby Bonilla gets paid $1,193,248.20. — Don Van Natta Jr. (@DVNJr) July 1, 2020

Bobby Bonilla Day: Bobby Bonilla deferred money from Baltimore Orioles

The 57-year-old is also making $500,000 every year from the Orioles after he agreed to a second deferred salary agreement of his career. Orioles owe him the sum from 2004 to 2028. In total, the slugger, who hasn't played in the MLB since 2001, makes around $1.7 million as part of the 'Bobby Bonilla deferred money' portion.

Why does Bobby Bonilla get paid every year? Bobby Bonilla net worth, career earnings

With 'Why does Bobby Bonilla get paid every year?' out of the way, here's a look at the former MLB star's career earnings and net worth. According to Spotrac, Bonilla's career earnings till date is estimated to be more than $65 million. If the deferred salary till 2035 is taken into account, he will be making almost $85 million. The Bobby Bonilla net worth figure is estimated to be $20 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

