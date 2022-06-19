Why Is Charles Leclerc Starting Canadian GP At Back Of Grid? F1 Rules Explained

After a disappointing Did Not Finish (DNF) at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix last weekend, Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc is set to suffer another setback as he will start the Canadian Grand Prix at the back of the grid. The Monegasque did not finish the race in Baku as he suffered a power unit issue.

Why will Charles Leclerc start Canadian GP at the back?

Ferrari F1's Charles Leclerc will join AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda at the back of the Canadian GP grid after taking a new power unit. As a result of this decision, the Monegasque will get a 10-place grid penalty as per the F1 rules. With him not having taken part in Q2, he is set to start at P19, with only Tsunoda set to start behind him.

Canadian GP qualifying results: Max Verstappen qualifies on pole

While Ferrari F1 and Charles Leclerc had another disappointing start to the weekend due to the imminent grid penalty, it was all smiles for Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen, who dominated a wet/drying qualifying for the 2022 FIA Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix to take his second pole position of the season on Saturday.

The reigning world champion was more than six tenths clear of surprise front-row star Fernando Alonso of Alpine and third-placed Carlos Sainz of Ferrari. Lapping on intermediate tyres on the drying Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Verstappen clocked a time of 1m 21.299s, leaving him a full 0.645s clear of the pack, headed by Alonso - who will make his first front row start since taking pole in Germany 10 years ago.

Completing the top three was Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, with Lewis Hamilton set to start in P4 after showing his wet weather prowess. The Brit will start ahead of Haas drivers Kevin Magnussen and Mick Schumacher, who had brilliant qualifying sessions to qualify in P5 and P6 respectively.

Esteban Ocon claimed P7 ahead of the second Mercedes of George Russell, who saw his attempt of setting a lap on slicks in the closing stages of a tricky wet qualifying session fail. Meanwhile, Daniel Ricciardo heads Zhou Guanyu to round up the top 10 for the Canadian GP.

(Inputs from ANI)