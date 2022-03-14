Why Is Lewis Hamilton Changing His Name To Include Mother's Surname? F1 Driver Answers

After three days of exhaustive pre-season testing in Bahrain, Lewis Hamilton revealed his decision to include his mother's maiden name, Larbalestier, in his surname.

The seven-time Drivers' Champion explained the reasoning for the same in front of a crowd at the 2022 Dubai Expo.

Lewis Hamilton explains why he's changing his name

While speaking in front of a crowd at the 2022 Dubai Expo, Lewis Hamilton said, "None of you might know that my mum's name is Larbalestier and I am just about to put that in my name. I don't fully understand the whole idea that when people get married the woman loses their name, and I really want my mum to continue on with the Hamilton name." Lewis' mother Carmen Larbalestier and his father Anthony separated when the British racer was only two years old.

Lewis Hamilton on adding his mum’s last name "Larbalestier" to his name.



"I don't really fully understand the whole idea when people get married - the woman loses her name, and my mum, I really want her name to continue on with the Hamilton name."#Expo2020 #TeamLH 💜 pic.twitter.com/RE3MJ1sTWq — Sir Lewis Hamilton Updates (@SirLewisUpdates) March 14, 2022

However, the two later remarried when Carmen took the surname of her second husband, Lockhart. However, the 37-year old Mercedes F1 driver did not reveal what his full name would be or when the change would take place. When asked when the change might take place, Lewis responded, "I don't know if it'll be this weekend, but we've been working on it."

With our 2022 season opener mere days away, it's time to revisit our past, kicking off with 2017 💫



A resurgent Ferrari and Vettel battle against Mercedes and Hamilton, changes in the regulations and more! 🔥#F1 pic.twitter.com/wsTn7YOIPY — Formula 1 (@F1) March 14, 2022

Hamilton also added that he would love to win a record eighth world championship, adding that it would mean a lot to his family. "It would mean the world to my family [to win an eighth title]," the 37-year old said. "It would mean a lot to me knowing that, for example, I am really proud of my family's name, Hamilton."

The Mercedes F1 driver lost the world championship last season at the final race in a controversial fashion when Max Verstappen pipped him on the last lap of the Abu Dhabi GP after some shocking decisions had been made by race director Michael Masi. While the 37-year old has made it clear that his aim is to win an eighth title, he did provide some worrying signs for his Mercedes F1 team after the Bahrain pre-season testing concluded.

While speaking at a press conference on Saturday after the three days of pre-season testing, Lewis said, "I'm sure everyone can figure it out, we're not the quickest at the moment. Ferrari looks to be the quickest and perhaps Red Bull, and then maybe us or McLaren. I don't know, but we're certainly not at the top. At the moment I don't think we'll be competing for wins. But there is potential within our car to get us there -- we've just got to learn to extract it and fix some of the problems."