Why Is Lewis Hamilton Disqualified From Brazilian GP Qualifying And What Happens Next?

Ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix sprint race, Lewis Hamilton suffers a massive blow in his quest to win a record eighth F1 Drivers' Championship as he has been disqualified from Friday's qualifying session for a technical infringement relating to the DRS system. The stewards gave their verdict on Saturday following a detailed review of the incident.

Due to being disqualified, the Brit will start the sprint race in last place, giving title rival Max Verstappen an outstanding chance to claim all three points in Saturday's short race and also claim pole position ahead of Sunday's main race. As things stand, the Dutchman leads the Brit by 19 points.

Why is Lewis Hamilton disqualified from Brazilian GP sprint race?

Lewis Hamilton was referred to the stewards on Friday following a technical infringement after qualifying. The Brit had outpaced Max Verstappen to claim the first sport for Saturday's sprint race.

BREAKING: Lewis Hamilton is disqualified from Friday's qualifying session for a technical infringement related to the DRS system#BrazilGP 🇧🇷 #F1 pic.twitter.com/zjgQ4WlArN — Formula 1 (@F1) November 13, 2021

Speaking of the incident, FIA's technical delegate Jo Bauer said, "The uppermost rear wing element adjustable positions were checked on car number 44 for compliance with Article 3.6.3 of the 2021 Formula One Technical Regulations. The requirement for the minimum distance was fulfilled. But the requirement for the maximum of 85mm, when the DRS system is deployed and tested in accordance with TD/011-19, were not fulfilled."

How to watch Brazilian Grand Prix 2021 live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the Brazilian Grand Prix lvie in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the Brazilian GP live stream, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, the live updates of all sessions and the main race can be tracked on the social media handles of F1.