Why Did Manika Batra Refuse National Coach's Help In Olympics 2020? What We Know So Far

Manika Batra had a brilliant Olympic outing where she reached Round 3 of the table tennis event before going down to Austria's Sofia Polcanova 8-11,2-11,5-11,7-11. Batra's campaign was overshadowed by controversy following her refusal to take the help of the national coach Soumyadeep Roy during her matches. India’s table tennis campaign at the Games had ended last week when veteran Sharath Kamal went down fighting against reigning champion Ma Long of China in the round of 32.

Why did Manika Batra refuse to take help of the coach?

Manika had earlier requested India's chef-de-mission to allow field of play (FOP) access for her personal coach Sanmay Paranjape but was denied. Batra’s personal coach was controversially cleared to travel with her to Tokyo but was not allowed to stay at the Games Village with the national team. He stayed in a hotel and was allowed access only for training sessions. Manager of table tennis team MP Singh while speaking to ANI during the games said that the FOP access for Manika's personal coach was not granted and the federation has to see what to do when these types of situations arise next time. The coach’s chair was visibly empty during Batra's matches at the Summer Games, which created a furore.

Who was the TT national coach at Olympics?

Soumyadeep Roy is a 2006 Commonwealth Games team event gold medallist and an Arjuna awardee was the only coach who travelled with the four-member Table tennis team to Tokyo. He has been a longtime teammate to India’s table tennis great Achanta Sharath Kamal. Roy also happens to be the personal coach of Sutirtha Mukherjee, who exited her maiden Olympics campaign in the second round in Tokyo.

Table Tennis Federation of India issues show-cause notice to Manika Batra

Manika Batra's refusal to take help from the national coach at the Olympics landed her in trouble with Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), who sent a show-cause notice to the table tennis star.

As quoted by PTI, TTFI secretary general Arun Kumar Banerjee said, “The Executive Board will meet soon virtually and decide on action against her for this indiscipline.”

It remains unclear what action the TTFI will take against Batra, who remains one of India’s most high profile players. However, the presence of all Indian players for the national camps will be mandatory. In the build-up to the Tokyo Olympics, Manika Batra attended the national team camp in Sonepat by the TTFI. However, while the camp lasted for more than three weeks, Batra attended it for just three days.

