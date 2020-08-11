Why Not My Coach For Dronacharya, Asks Arjuna Awardee Manoj Kumar

Days ahead of the all-important National Sports Awards selection meeting, Arjuna awardee Manoj Kumar has appealed to the Sports Ministry and the National Sports Awards selection committee to consider his coach Rajesh Kumar for this year's list for Dronacharya awards.

READ | Kiermaier, Margot Lead Hit Parade As Rays Beat Red Sox 8-7

Manoj Kumar is the only Indian boxer who bagged two medals including a gold in the Commonwealth Games while Rajesh is a boxing coach at Kurukshetra University in Haryana and has produced more than a dozen international boxers so far.

"Rajesh Kumar Sir has been an inspirational coach for three decades and have produced more than 40 national level top boxers and champions. I request that he be conferred with the Dronacharya award as he is more deserving than anyone else. I am an Arjuna awardee and have won more top-level international medals than any other boxers in country. I have won more medals right from the district, state, national, international medals and participated in the Olympics twice. For all this, credit goes to my coach Rajesh Kumar Sir. He has taught and trained me boxing from the grassroot level. He not only taught me the basics but also groomed me into an international level boxers and has been instrumental in my qualification to the Olympics twice. I request the Sports Ministry and national award selection committee to consider his name for the Dronacharya award," Manoj told Republic TV in an exclusive video interview.

READ | Seager's Slam One Of 3 Seattle Homers In 10-2 Win At Texas

He pointed out that there have been cases where Dronachaya awards have been conferred to coaches who did not have a single Arjuna awardee or produced boxers who have won top-level international medals.

READ | Rodchenkov Lives In Fear After Exposing Doping

The national sports awards committee will be meeting on the 17th and 18th of August to finalise the list of Arjuna and Dronacharya awrdees along with other awards.

READ | Astros' McCullers Has No-hitter Through 6 Against Giants