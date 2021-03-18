Why Was Broderick Washington Arrested? Ravens DL Faces Charges In Virginia

On Sunday, Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Broderick Washington grabbed headlines for all the wrong reasons. The 24-year-old NFL star was arrested by the Arlington Police and is now facing criminal charges. The 'Why was Broderick Washington arrested?' query's answer lies in the fact that he was charged with felony, destruction of property, tampering with a vehicle and five counts of misdemeanour destruction of property.

Broderick Washington arrest: Ravens to monitor star's situation ahead of new season

As the Baltimore Ravens shift their attention to the NFL free agency while also preparing for the NFL draft, they have a new concern. Only last weekend, the AFC north division side's defensive lineback Broderick Washington was arrested in Arlington, Northern Virginia. In a statement, the Ravens claimed that they were aware of the Broderick Washington arrest and had spoken with Broderick about the matter and will continue to monitor the situation. This could also result in a large impact on the Broderick Washington Ravens contract.

Why was Broderick Washington arrested? Ravens star causes a ruckus in Arlington

According to reports from Arlington County police, several locals in the area had called the police in the early hours of Sunday, March 14, after a man was seen accosting several cars with a metal object. Reports suggest that the NFL star allegedly damaged five vehicles with a metal object at an apartment complex and is also accused of destroying the entry door and window to a residential building.

When the officers arrived at the scene at around 4:10 AM local time, they found a suspect matching the description given by witnesses and the Broderick Washington arrest was made. The Ravens star was charged with misdemeanour destruction of property, felony destruction of property and tampering with a vehicle. However, Washington was released on bail and is scheduled for a March 31 court hearing.

NFL news: Broderick Washington Ravens career so far

Washington was a fifth-round draft pick for the Baltimore Ravens out of Texas Tech in 2020. The 24-year-old had two tackles in eight games for the Ravens last season. Although Washington didn't play much for the Ravens last season, he showed some promise as a rotational option.

NFL free agency tracker: Ravens trade for tight end Josh Oliver

According to NFL free agency tracker reports from The Athletic, the Ravens have dealt a conditional seventh-round draft pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars for tight end Josh Oliver. The condition is reportedly based on the fact that Oliver makes the team. A third-round draft pick in 2019, Oliver played in four games as a rookie before injuries to his back and hamstring sent him to injured reserve. He missed his entire sophomore season because of foot surgery.

