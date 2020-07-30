Why Was Joe Kelly Suspended? What Did The Dodgers Star Say To Astros' Carlos Correa?

Major League Baseball (MLB) handed an eight-game suspension to Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Joe Kelly for his actions that led to a benches-clearing incident during Tuesday's game against Houston Astros. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was suspended for one game while Astros manager Dusty Baker was fined an undisclosed amount. Joe Kelly will appeal against the suspension and will be awaiting a hearing in front of the disciplinary board. Until then, Kelly will serve his suspension starting Wednesday when the Dodgers face Astros in Game 2 of the series.

Joe Kelly has been suspended for eight games by MLB. He is appealing and available for tonight’s game. Dodger Manager Dave Roberts will serve his one-game suspension tonight and Bob Geren will serve as manager. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 29, 2020

Why was Joe Kelly suspended? What did Joe Kelly say?

The incident occurred during the bottom sixth play when Kelly threw fastballs at Astros' Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa. Kelly was seen constantly exchanging words with the Astros batters and at one point was even spotted mocking Correa after striking him out to end the sixth inning. One of Kelly's pitches was in the region of Bregman's head and Correa was also greeted with a similar pitch.

While heading to the dugout, Kelly was seen badmouthing Correa, which riled up the latter, leading to the bench-clearing. With MLB trying to ensure safe play amid the coronavirus pandemic, players were instructed to avoid heated scenarios and maintain the social distancing guidelines. Dave Roberts told the media after the game that Kelly taunted Correa stating, "Nice swing, b**ch," after he struck him out with a low fastball.

The Dodgers vs Astros game was always expected to be a heated affair after MLB found Astros guilty of sign-stealing during their 2017 World Series-winning campaign. Astros beat the Dodgers in the World Series, which the latter felt hard-done-by, especially after the revelation.

The animosity between Dodgers and Astros players were expected. However, Kelly's outburst came as a surprise as he was not in the Dodgers roster that lost to the Astros three years ago. Kelly played for Boston Red Sox, who were eliminated from the postseason in the hands of the Astros. The 32-year relieve pitcher did get his revenge next year after the Red Sox beat the Astros in the 2018 World Series. It is important to note that the Red Sox themselves were found guilty of sign-stealing during that season.

Despite the suspension, Joe Kelly continued mocking Astros players after shared a post to Instagram with photoshopped pictures of Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and Alex Bregman on his lap. "I’d like to apologise... TO ABSOLUTELY NOBODY!" his caption read. " The Astros are hiding in their dugouts because I'm suspended. Just wait till I get out."

(Image Credits: MLB YouTube Channel, Joe Kelly Instagram Handle)