Why Was Yankees Game Postponed? What Does Marlins COVID-19 Scare Mean For MLB Season?

Major League Baseball's hopes to play the 2020 season without being much affected by the COVID-19 pandemic was dealt a major blow after the league was forced to postpone two matches due to a reported outbreak within the league. The series opener between New York Yankees & Philadelphia Phillies and Miami Marlins and Baltimore Orioles were postponed after the Marlins were reported to have encountered an outbreak within their roster. According to multiple reports, the team had at least 14 individuals test positive for coronavirus, which included catcher Jorge Alfaro, outfielders Garrett Cooper and Harold Ramirez, and pitcher Jose Urena.

Why was Yankees game postponed?

Miami Marlins played a three-game series against Philadelphia Phillies last week. To avoid a further outbreak within the league, MLB decided against playing the Yankees vs Phillies game. Marlins game against Baltimore Orioles was also postponed for the same reason. "The members of the Marlins' travelling party are self-quarantining in place while awaiting the outcomes of those results. Major League Baseball has been coordinating with the Major League Baseball Players Association; the Marlins; the Orioles; the Marlins' weekend opponent, the Phillies; and Club medical staffs, and will continue to provide updates as appropriate," MLB's statement read.

The visiting clubhouse at Phillies home park, Citizens Bank Ballpark, is reportedly been fumigated in 50 different ways to ensure maximum safety. Meanwhile, the entire Phillies and Marlins roster will be put in self-quarantine, with the players and the staff members to be tested in the coming days. According to reports, as of Monday, the Phillies did not have anybody on their roster test positive for the virus.

Told 1 precaution #Yankees will definitely have if they play in Philly is that they summoned their own clubhouse personnel to work rather than use anyone who works the visiting clubhouse at Citizens Bank Park. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) July 27, 2020

MLB cancelled? Rob Manfred addresses reports

The MLB began its regular season on July 23 and within the first week of games, the league was forced to cancel two games due a potential threat of an outbreak within the league. The league already faced heavy criticism from experts for not opting to play the season inside a bubble like the NBA and MLS. While fans are not allowed to stadiums and players are required to wear masks at all times in the dugout, teams still continue to travel between stadiums despite being situated in hot spot areas like Miami, Florida and Houston, Texas.

Amid rumours of the MLB 2020 season facing an early suspension, commissioner Rob Manfred said the situation is not bad enough to consider shutting down the season. Appearing on MLB Network, Manfred said, "I don't put this in the nightmare category. We don't want any player to get exposed. It's not a positive thing, but I don't see it as a nightmare." The MLB commissioner believes the league's protocols ensure such minor setbacks are handled well without needing to stop games. "We think we can keep people safe and continue to play."

Watch Commissioner Manfred's entire interview with Tom Verducci on MLB Tonight. pic.twitter.com/oAyJ1NoEyk — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) July 27, 2020

The 61-year-old also said the Marlins can resume the season as early as Wednesday when they face the Orioles in the three-game series. The same should be the case for Yankees vs Phillies.

(Image Credits: AP)