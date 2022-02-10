Why Will Lewis Hamilton Stop Taking Knee Prior To F1 Races Despite Fight Against Racism?

Seven-time F1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton will not be able to take the knee during the upcoming F1 season following the latest decision by the F1 body. Lewis Hamilton is the only black driver in the F1 grid and was keen on other drivers taking the knee in front of the grid to promote racial equality both in F1 and wider society. However, the F1 bosses have other thoughts regarding the gesture.

F1 News: Lewis Hamilton to stop taking the knee

Lewis Hamilton's next race will be in Baharain which will be the opening race of the F1 2022 season. However, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has given an indication about whether Lewis Hamilton will take the knee or not this season. While speaking to Skysports, he said, "The [knee] gesture was important for the ones that believed that was an important gesture, because we need to respect everyone. But now is the time to move on and take some other action. The action is the focus on the diversity of our community, and this is the first step. We are committed to increasing diversity and opportunity within this incredible sport.”

According to a report in The Mirror F1 announced that it will extend its funding commitment to the Formula One Engineering Scholarship programme for underrepresented groups until 2025. The report also states that the body will also continue to screen the anti-racism message ahead of every race, as well as F1's 'We Race As One' branding.

Lewis Hamilton ends his social media absence

Following the loss to Max Verstappen last season, Lewis Hamilton took a sabbatical from social media which increased speculation about his F1 retirement rumours. However, the Mercedes driver recently posted an image on Instagram ending his exile from social media. Taking to Twitter and Instagram, Hamilton posted a picture of himself smiling at the Grand Canyon alongside the caption “I’ve been gone. Now I’m back!"

The Mercedes on Monday confirmed the news about Lewis Hamilton's comeback with a tweet of their own. The tweet from Mercedes sees Lewis Hamilton in his race suit and holding his crash helmet, smiling and gazing at a wall of messages welcoming him back.