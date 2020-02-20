Deontay Wilder Taunts Tyson Fury's Mental Health Struggle In Pre-fight Press Conference

WBC Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder spoke harshly against undefeated rival Tyson Fury in the final press conference of 'Wilder vs Fury 2'. He taunted the Briton over his mental health issues and called him a drug addict. The heated up press conference broke all limits since Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder did not hold back while taking verbal digs at each other. By the end of the night, things got so personal that the heavyweight gladiators got into a physical beef before their bout on February 22.

Also Read | Wilder Vs Fury 2: Inside Deontay Wilder's Car Which Includes An Alligator-skin Wrap Lambo

Deontay Wilder makes fun of Tyson Fury’s mental health issues

In 2018, Tyson Fury publicly admitted that he attempted suicide. He was addicted to drugs and he almost crashed his Ferrari. No wonder, Deontay Wilder did not forget to mention it in the latest press conference. He slammed The Gypsy King by saying, “Don’t you ever forget that when I found you, you (Tyson Fury) were strung out on coke. You were like a big house, contemplating killing yourself. Don’t you ever forget who brought you to big-time boxing. I brought you back, dragged you back, I put food on your table for your family to eat and I am doing it again for a second time. I am the one who sells pay-per-view and tickets. They come to see me.”

Also Read | Tyson Fury Dips His Hands In PETROL Ahead Of Deontay Wilder Rematch; Watch Video

However, Tyson Fury did not hold back when his time came. The Gypsy King insulted Deontay Wilder’s mom by calling her the second-best heavyweight of the world. No wonder, it was a clear taunt from the Briton’s side as he made fun of Wilder’s mother’s weight.

Also Read | Tyson Fury Reveals BIZARRE Way To Avoid Deontay Wilder Knockout

Also Read | Mike Tyson Is Willing To Fight And 'destroy' Deontay Wilder At 53: Shannon Briggs

(Image courtesy: Instagram of SPORTBible)