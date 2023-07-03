'Will Clear Up This Big Confusion. We Don't Get Anything In Diamond League': Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra continues to pile on victories and cement his place as one of the greatest athletes India has ever produced. The defending Olympic Javelin throw champion has had some memorable moments in his career. With the Asian Games and Olympics on the horizon, the pressure will be on the 25-year-old to repeat his triumph on the international stage. So far, Neeraj has had impeccable record while performing for his country in continental competitions and he sure as well looks set to continue his good form.

3 things you need to know

Recently, Neeraj won the Lausanne Diamond League.

He won the Diamond League championship in Zurich last year, making him the first from India to do so

He is the first Indian track and field athlete to win Olympic gold

Neeraj Chopra clears the air 'gold medal' confusion

Neeraj Chorpa while getting congratulated on his first place in the Diamond League during a virtual press conference, was asked to clear the confusion regarding winning 'gold medals' in Diamond League or continental tournaments.

When he was wrongly praised for winning the Diamond League 'gold medal', Chopra was quick to correct the individual. Chopra said that gold medals are granted in events such as the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, Asian Championships, Olympics, and World Championships, but not in the Diamond League. Athletes, on the other hand, gain points and specific advantages based on their performance. The winner of the final Diamond League receives a trophy, while the runners-up and third-place finishers receive cash prizes but no medals.

Here's his answer:-

“I will clear all the confusion regarding the gold medal in the Diamond League. Firstly, I will clear up this big confusion. We don't get anything in the Diamond League as we don't get gold in the Diamond League or any continental tour; we get gold medals in the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, Asian Championships, Olympics, and world championships. We get medals in these tournaments.” “In the Diamond League, we don't get anything, to be very honest, as it only has positions and we get points for the final Diamond League, Only the winner of the final Diamond League, the athlete that comes first gets a trophy and the second and third positions go empty-handed; they only get the prize money but don't get any medals.” “In the Diamond League, the player only gets points and some advantages.” “However, there are few continental tournaments that give medals but in the Diamond League, there are no medals for the winners.”

What is Neeraj Chopra’s biggest target?

The Olympic javelin throw champion Neeraj Chopra had excellent success in the Lausanne Diamond League. He is now, however, prepared to give up a lot to pursue his unrealized desire. Chopra's ultimate objective, despite his prior successes, which include winning the Diamond League and an Olympic gold medal, is to become a world champion.

To focus entirely on the upcoming World Athletics Championship in Budapest from August 19 to 27, Chopra has made a decision to refrain from participating in any competitions prior to the event. He believes that this direct entry into the championship will allow him to give his best performance. Despite competing in Lausanne and winning with a throw of 87.66m, Chopra admits that he was not fully fit at the time due to his injury.