Will CM Punk Return To Wrestling? Renee Paquette's Interview Ahead Of AEW Fuels Buzz

Ever since retired professional wrestler CM Punk put out a cryptic post on his Instagram handle on Tuesday, speculations have increased on his potential return. The former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star has not stepped inside a wrestling ring since his exit from the company in 2014. Speculations have increased after Punk is set to feature in an interview with Renee Pacquette to discuss his wrestling career.

CM Punk is set to feature in an interview with Renee Paquette

According to Wrestling Incorporation, CM Punk will feature on the new edition of Renee Paquette's 'Oral Sessions' podcast at 3:30 AM IST on Saturday, August 21 (6:00 PM local time on Friday, August 20). The timing of this interview further raises speculation of CM Punk's return to the ring as several had guessed that he would sign a contract with All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Many believed that the latest episode of AEW Rampage at 7:30 AM IST on Saturday, August 21 (10:00 PM local time) will feature the official announcement of Punk's much-anticipated return.

Meanwhile, the official synopsis for the interview reads, "It's clobbering time when Renee is joined by none other than CM Punk, and the 'voice of the voiceless' has plenty to say about his short-lived UFC run, the fate of WWE Backstage and the most controversial questions facing the industry today." The pair previously worked together on WWE Backstage.

What led to speculations of CM Punk's return to wrestling?

CM Punk's recent Instagram story on Tuesday was the key reason for speculations to increase for his return to wrestling. The 42-year old posted three numbers on his Instagram story: 05, 11, 21. Since the former WWE star signed wrestling contracts in both 2005 and 2011, it is believed that he will do something similar this year. A screenshot of his Instagram story can be seen below.

CM Punk idolises Batista and is interested in joining films

In a recent discussion with Movie Trivia Schmoedown’s Kristian Harloff, CM Punk revealed that he is inspired by WWE legend Batista and wants to replicate his success in Hollywood. Punk said, "I watch guys, friends of mine, Dave Bautista, do these huge blockbuster roles but also do roles that are challenging to him because he wants to grow and be a better actor. I just want to follow in his footsteps, you know what I mean?"