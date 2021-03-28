'Will Do Everything To Ensure The Tricolour Flies High': World No 1 Shooter Chinki Yadav

Chinki Yadav at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) world cup won back-to-back two gold medals and became the first athlete from Madhya Pradesh to assume the top spot in the world ranking. Chinki Yadav won gold as Indian shooters swept the medals in the women's 25m pistol event at the ISSF World Cup in New Delhi. Chinki Yadav became the world's top-ranked pistol shooter in the women's 25 m category with 1110 rating points.

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Chinki talked about her journey on becoming the number 1 shooter of the world and said that journey of a sportsperson is not easy as they have to sacrifice many things in their lives. "My journey as a sportsperson started in 2012. And the journey of a sportsperson not easy, one has to sacrifice a lot in one's life. So, we can call those sacrifices an investment. To achieve something, whatever we sacrifice are our investments. My journey was tough, but I always believed that I can do something in the future."

"From morning to night my whole time is invested in sports. My training started from 5-5:30 in the morning with Yoga, then my training started from 8 am that continues till lunch. After the lunch break, my training resumes and it continues till evening. We do workouts and also keep taking diet properly in between. And sleep on time, as these small things are very important for our sports," added Chinki.

'Not got any inspiration, I motivate myself'- Chinki Yadav

On being asked about what really inspired her, shooter Chinki Yadav interestingly said that she has not got any inspiration from anyone till now. Shooter Chinki Yadav said, "Basically, I have not got inspiration from anybody. But yes, I motivate myself and my fellow supporters who support me by seeing them I get a little bit of confidence that yes, I have people with me who are supporting me. My own psychologist guides me, my coach guides me. I keep myself positive, my own goal inspires me."

"My family is proud of me and I always want to do something for my country. Basically, I don't play for medals, I like to do out-of-limit things. And to for that, I work really hard. And because of that, my country is proud of me. That makes me feel very happy," said Chinki.

'Preparing for Olympics'

On being asked to describe the feeling when she won gold for India, Chinki said, "It is difficult to describe that feeling. We can do anything for the Tricolour, we can push ourselves, we can train ourselves to any limit. We can do anything, push ourselves to any limit, set our goals in any field to see that flag fluttering at the top."

Chinki revealed that her next aspiration is Olympics. She said, "There is no competition in the middle; therefore, my next competition is in the Olympics directly and I am preparing for that."

(Image Credits: @yashodhararaje/Twitter)