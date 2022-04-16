Will F1 Miami 2022 Grand Prix Be Cancelled Weeks Before Race? Court Hearing To Decide

In the latest development, the Miami Grand Prix 2022 is in jeopardy as a judge is set to hear a 'last-ditch' case to block the F1 race. The nearby residents have approached the courts by stating that the noise of the race, which is set to take place outside Hard Rock Stadium, would be 'intolerable.' Here is a look at what is being said and if the Miami Grand Prix would be cancelled?

Will the F1 Miami Grand Prix be cancelled?

According to US reports, the residents of Miami Gardens, led by former Miami-Dade County Commissioner Betty Ferguson, are keen on getting the race cancelled. The report added that Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Alan Fine had also expressed 'frustration' on Wednesday as he was required to review the case on such a tight timeline. However, he stated that he would make a ruling on the case by Monday.

The residents' lawsuit claimed that noise levels from F1 races will 'cause severe disruption and physical harm to Miami Gardens residents. They cited an engineering firm's estimate, which stated that the event could generate noise as high as 97 decibels at homes, which are situated within a 2.5-mile radius of the stadium. The lawsuit added that the sound levels produced would be similar to that of 'a chainsaw.'

However, the lawyers of both the Hard Rock Stadium and the city of Miami Gardens have stated that the judge should not prevent the Miami Grand Prix from moving forward before determining if the event requires a special events permit. They claimed that it must be up to the city rather than a court to decide if the event complied with the city's noise ordinance.

Meanwhile, Judge Fine said, "Numerous courts before me have resisted the temptation to jump into something that hasn’t been issued yet. Shouldn’t I wait to see if the city manager issues the special events permit?” While F1 fans will hope that the sport takes place in the famous city of Miami, it remains to be seen what will be the decision of the courts. As per the Miami GP schedule, the race weekend is scheduled from May 6-8.