Will Fittipaldi Replace Russian Driver Mazepin At Haas F1 Team? Know What Gene Haas Thinks

The Haas F1 team has undergone several changes ahead of the Formula One 2022 season, as a direct consequence of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24. While the team removed all logos and brandings of their title sponsors,’ Uralkali’ for the final day of winter testing in Barcelona, the Russian company owned by businessman Dmitry Mazepin was removed as the title sponsor on March 5. At the same time, the team also let go of driver Nikita Mazepin, who is the son of Dmitry and was the main reason behind their partnership. Meanwhile, during a recent conversation with The Associated Press, the American F1 team’s owner Gene Haas speaks about the team’s whereabouts going into the 2022 season.

The upcoming season kicks off on March 10 with the official pre-season testing at Bahrain before the first F1 race weekend of 2022, a week later. Speaking to AP, Haas owner Gene confirmed that reserve and test driver Pietro Fittipaldi will be driving the car during testing, however, he restricted himself on naming an individual driver who would partner Mick Schumacher in the season ahead. “We’re in the process of looking at several candidates, we’ll see who is available and what we have to deal with, but we’ll have somebody by Wednesday. Pietro will definitely be in it, that’s what he’s for, he’s the test driver,” Haas was quoted saying by AP.

'We can’t deal with all that,' says Gene Haas on Haas F1 team - Uralkali split

The team owner also revealed insights about their now-canceled partnership with Mazepin’s company Uralkali. Citing the criticism the team received after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the 59-year-old said it was getting overwhelming for the team and their other sponsors to stick together. “We can’t deal with all that, our other sponsors can’t deal with all that,” Haas explained. The team decided to sport a plain-white livery on the final day of testing after removing all Uralkali brandings from their cars, equipment, trucks, and from other places.

Meanwhile, alongside Fittipaldi, F2 2021 champion Oscar Piastri, former Alfa Romeo driver Antonio Giovinazzi are reportedly the front runners for Haas for the vacant seat in the 2022 F1 grid. At the same time, a report by BBC claims Red Bull Junior Academy and Prema Racing F2 driver Jehan Daruvala is also being considered for a seat by the team. Motorsport fans are eagerly waiting for Haas’ announcement about their driver, which is expected to be announced on Wednesday.