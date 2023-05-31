Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Wednesday challenged the protesting wrestlers stating that if a single allegation against him is proven, he will "hang himself". Bhushan also responded to the announcement by the protesting wrestlers - Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia - of immersing their medals in Ganga and termed it an 'emotional drama' while addressing a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki. Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia had gone to Haridwar in Uttarakhand on Tuesday evening to immerse their medals in the Ganga but relented following the intervention of farmer leader Naresh Tikait.

"I will hang myself if accusations proved": Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

"I have always been connected with struggle as I was taught never to trouble a punctual and honest person. I believe in Lord Rama. When allegations were levelled against me, I asked when did this happen? If a single allegation against me is proven, I will hang myself. If you (wrestlers) have any evidence, present it to the court and I am ready to accept any punishment," stated the WFI chief.

He further said, "It's been four months now and nothing has been proven but they want me hanged and now they are saying they will immerse their medals in Ganga. I just want to say that by immersing your medals, Brij Bhushan won't be hanged. If you have any evidence, please give it to the police and court. This is just an emotional drama".

Stating that he has nothing against the protesting wrestlers, he added, "Earlier they used to address me as the God of Wrestling."

#LIVE | 'If wrestlers have any evidence, then present it in the court and I will be ready to accept punishment,' says WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.#WFI #BrijBhushanSharanSingh#BJP #Wrestlers https://t.co/6CjsNJaatY pic.twitter.com/tDWnjPa9cn — Republic (@republic) May 31, 2023

Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia have accused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexually harassing several women wrestlers, including a minor. The wrestlers have been protesting for over four months demanding his arrest.

On May 28, the wrestlers were detained by the Delhi police while marching towards the new Parliament to hold a Mahapanchayat on the day of its inauguration. As a mark of their protest, the protesting wrestlers reached Uttarakhand's Haridwar to immerse their all medals including Olympic medals in the river Ganga on Tuesday evening. However, farmer leader Naresh Tikait intervened and reportedly took the medals from the wrestlers and sought five-day time. After that, the wrestlers took a u-turn.

They have also announced they would stage a hunger protest as a part of their movement against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.