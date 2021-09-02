Will It Rain Medals For India At Tokyo Paralympics On Friday? Check Action-packed Schedule

Quick links:
Image: Avani Lekhara, Palak Kohli/Instagram
5:30 AM IST – Badminton women's doubles SL3-SU5 Group B Match 2 – Palak Kohli and Parul Parmar
6:00 AM IST – Shooting: R7 Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 Qualification – Deepak
6:00 AM IST – Shooting: R8 Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 Qualification – Avani Lekhara
6:17 AM IST – Swimming Men's 50m Butterfly – S7 – Heat 1 – Suyash Jadhav
6:20 AM IST – Swimming Men's 50m Butterfly – S7 – Heat 2 – Niranjan Mukundan
6:21 AM IST – Canoe Sprint – Women's VL2 200m Semifinal 2 – Prachi Yadav
6:30 AM IST – Archery Men's Ind Recurve Open 1/16 Elim Round – Harvinder Singh
6:50 AM IST – Badminton Men's Singles SL4 - Group A - Match 2 – Suhas L Yathiraj
6:50 AM IST – Badminton Men's Singles SL4 - Group B - Match 2 – Tarun Dhillon
7:30 AM IST – Badminton Men's Singles SL3 - Group A - Match 2 – Manoj Sarkar
7:32 AM IST – Athletics: Men's High Jump T64 - Final – Praveen Kumar
7:32 AM IST – Canoe Sprint – Women's VL2 200m Semifinal 2 – Prachi Yadav (subject to qualification)
8:10 AM IST – Badminton mixed doubles SL3-SU5 Group B Match 2 – Palak Kohli and Pramod Bhagat
8:45 AM IST – Archery Men's Ind Recurve Open 1/16 Elim Round – Vivek Chikara
10:00 AM IST – Shooting: R8 Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 Final – Avani Lekhara (subject to qualification)
11:45 AM IST – Shooting: R7 Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 Final – Deepak (subject to qualification)
11:50 AM IST – Badminton Men's Singles SH6 - Group B - Match 2 – Krishna Nagar
You thought today's schedule was action packed?— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 2, 2021
Wait till you check out the schedule for 3️⃣ Sept 😉
Keep your energy levels high & rolling and continue cheering for 🇮🇳 as the Tokyo #Paralympics nears its end
Take a look & don't forget to set your 🕠#Cheer4India #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/uBoPKPpgEE
1:10 PM IST – Badminton Men's Singles SL4 - Group A - Match 3 – Suhas L Yathiraj
1:50 PM IST – Badminton Men's Singles SL4 - Group B - Match 3 – Tarun Dhillon
2:15 PM IST – Archery Men's Ind Recurve Open 1/8 Elim Round – Harvinder Singh (subject to qualification)
2:28 PM IST – Swimming Men's 50m Butterfly – S7 – Final – Niranjan Mukundan and Suyash Jadhav (subject to qualification)
3:00 PM IST – Archery Men's Ind Recurve Open 1/8 Elim Round – Vivek Chikara (subject to qualification)
3:35 PM IST – Athletics Women's Club Throw – F51 – Final – Kashish Lakra and Ekta Bhyan
3:40 PM IST – Athletics Men's Shot Put – F57 – Final – Soman Rana
4:00 PM IST – Archery Men's Ind Recurve Open Quarterfinal – Harvinder Singh (subject to qualification)
4:45 PM IST – Archery Men's Ind Recurve Open Quarterfinal – Vivek Chikara (subject to qualification)
5:00 PM IST – Archery Men's Ind Recurve Open Semifinal – Harvinder Singh (subject to qualification)
5:15 PM IST – Archery Men's Ind Recurve Open Semifinal – Vivek Chikara (subject to qualification)
5:36 PM IST – Archery Men's Ind Recurve Open Bronze Medal Match – Harvinder Singh and Vivek Chikara (subject to qualification)
5:51 PM IST – Archery Men's Ind Recurve Open Gold Medal Match – Harvinder Singh and Vivek Chikara (subject to qualification)
TBD – Badminton Women's Singles SU5 – Quarterfinal – Palak Kohli