Will It Rain Medals For India At Tokyo Paralympics On Friday? Check Action-packed Schedule

Medal hopes from the Indian paralympic contingent will be high today as several athletes take part. Palak Kohli and Avani Lekhara will be the top contenders.

India's Paralympics Schedule for September 3

India's Paralympics schedule for September 3

5:30 AM IST – Badminton women's doubles SL3-SU5 Group B Match 2  – Palak Kohli and Parul Parmar

6:00 AM IST – Shooting: R7 Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 Qualification  – Deepak

6:00 AM IST – Shooting: R8 Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 Qualification  – Avani Lekhara

6:17 AM IST – Swimming Men's 50m Butterfly  – S7  – Heat 1  – Suyash Jadhav

6:20 AM IST – Swimming Men's 50m Butterfly  – S7  – Heat 2  – Niranjan Mukundan

6:21 AM IST – Canoe Sprint  – Women's VL2 200m Semifinal 2  – Prachi Yadav

6:30 AM IST – Archery Men's Ind Recurve Open 1/16 Elim Round  – Harvinder Singh

6:50 AM IST – Badminton Men's Singles SL4 - Group A - Match 2  – Suhas L Yathiraj

6:50 AM IST – Badminton Men's Singles SL4 - Group B - Match 2  – Tarun Dhillon

7:30 AM IST – Badminton Men's Singles SL3 - Group A - Match 2  – Manoj Sarkar

7:32 AM IST – Athletics: Men's High Jump T64 - Final  – Praveen Kumar

7:32 AM IST – Canoe Sprint  – Women's VL2 200m Semifinal 2  – Prachi Yadav (subject to qualification)

8:10 AM IST – Badminton mixed doubles SL3-SU5 Group B Match 2  – Palak Kohli and Pramod Bhagat

8:45 AM IST – Archery Men's Ind Recurve Open 1/16 Elim Round  – Vivek Chikara

10:00 AM IST – Shooting: R8 Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 Final – Avani Lekhara (subject to qualification)

11:45 AM IST – Shooting: R7 Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 Final  – Deepak (subject to qualification)

11:50 AM IST – Badminton Men's Singles SH6 - Group B - Match 2  – Krishna Nagar

1:10 PM IST – Badminton Men's Singles SL4 - Group A - Match 3  – Suhas L Yathiraj

1:50 PM IST – Badminton Men's Singles SL4 - Group B - Match 3  – Tarun Dhillon

2:15 PM IST – Archery Men's Ind Recurve Open 1/8 Elim Round  – Harvinder Singh (subject to qualification)

2:28 PM IST – Swimming Men's 50m Butterfly  – S7  – Final – Niranjan Mukundan and Suyash Jadhav (subject to qualification)

3:00 PM IST – Archery Men's Ind Recurve Open 1/8 Elim Round  – Vivek Chikara (subject to qualification)

3:35 PM IST – Athletics Women's Club Throw  – F51 – Final  – Kashish Lakra and Ekta Bhyan

3:40 PM IST – Athletics Men's Shot Put  – F57 – Final  – Soman Rana

4:00 PM IST – Archery Men's Ind Recurve Open Quarterfinal  – Harvinder Singh (subject to qualification)

4:45 PM IST – Archery Men's Ind Recurve Open Quarterfinal  – Vivek Chikara (subject to qualification)

5:00 PM IST – Archery Men's Ind Recurve Open Semifinal  – Harvinder Singh (subject to qualification)

5:15 PM IST – Archery Men's Ind Recurve Open Semifinal  – Vivek Chikara (subject to qualification)

5:36 PM IST – Archery Men's Ind Recurve Open Bronze Medal Match  – Harvinder Singh and Vivek Chikara (subject to qualification)

5:51 PM IST – Archery Men's Ind Recurve Open Gold Medal Match  – Harvinder Singh and Vivek Chikara (subject to qualification)

TBD – Badminton Women's Singles SU5 – Quarterfinal – Palak Kohli

