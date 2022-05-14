Will Lewis Hamilton Be Banned From Monaco GP? FIA President Says 'can't Let People Off'

FIA President Mohammed ben Sulayem has broken his silence on the F1 jewellery ban that triggered massive protests amongst drivers at the Miami Grand Prix last week. Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton and four-time champion Sebastian Vettel launched a never-seen-before protest as the former arrived at his presser wearing three watches and various items of jewellery, while the latter wore a boxer over his racing suit.

As a result of Hamilton's reported denial to continue not adhering to the ban, there are speculations that he could be banned from racing at the Monaco Grand Prix. The Monaco GP is set to take place two weeks from now, on the weekend of May 27 to 29.

Will Lewis Hamilton be banned from Monaco Grand Prix?

FIA President Mohammed ben Sulayem has confirmed that Lewis Hamilton would face a massive fine if he continues to disobey the F1 jewellery ban in place. While the rules have been in the sport for several years now, it is only this year that the FIA has begun to enforce these regulations.

However, Hamilton is surprised as to why the sporting authority are only enforcing the safety rule now. In response, the FIA president told the Daily Mail, "That's up to him (Hamilton). There are fines that apply. It's like if someone speeds on the roads - you can't stop them from doing it but they get fined, even if it was accidental. You can't let people off because they are your friends. There has to be one rule for all, and that's that."

No action will be taken against Hamilton next week at the Spanish Grand Prix, as the Brit is believed to have held a conversation with FIA doctor Sean Petherbridge just before the Miami Grand Prix practice sessions. Reports claim that he has been given a two-race 'grace period' as a result to remove all the jewellery and piercings on his body. Since the agreement ends before the Monaco GP, action could be taken against the 37-year old then.

The FIA President concluded his comments by stating that he loved jewellery himself, but could not make any compromise on drivers' safety in the cars. "I love jewellery, said Sulayem. "I absolutely love it. But in the car, there can be no choice. People say they (the rules) haven't been implemented before. Don't ask me why not. People can ask the old regime why that is the case."

It now remains to be seen whether any action will be taken against Hamilton indeed, and any other driver that disobeys the protocols in place.