Last Updated:

Will Lewis Hamilton Quit Mercedes At The End Of 2022 Season? Check F1 Star's Quirky Post

Lewis Hamilton is currently seventh in the Drivers' Championship on 28 points and is 58 points off the pace from the current leader Charles Leclerc.

Written By
Suraj Alva
Lewis Hamilton retirement hints

Image: Mercedes F1/ Instagram


Lewis Hamilton's future with Mercedes is still under speculation despite the 7-time World Champion extending his stay with Mercedes until 2023. Hamilton has not had a great start to his F1 2022 season and has been way off the pace. Mercedes have also had problems with their car and haven't managed to get things right, leading to tension and frustration.

Lewis Hamilton drops a major hint on his Mercedes future

Lewis Hamilton on Sunday finished 13th at Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola. He is currently seventh in the Drivers' Championship on 28 points and is 58 points off the pace from current leader Charles Leclerc of Ferrari. Lewis Hamilton's teammate George Russell is currently fourth on the driver's Championship list. In the current scenario, questions have been raised if Lewis Hamilton will be staying with Mercedes beyond the ongoing season. 

The 7-time F1 World Champion took to Instagram and posted a picture with a caption to shut down the talks surrounding his retirement from F1. "Working on my masterpiece, I'll be the one to decide when it's finished," wrote the British driver who is chasing his eighth F1 title. 

READ | Lewis Hamilton opens up on being lapped by rival Max Verstappen; 'Shows how wrong we got'

Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff before the start of the season stated that Lewis Hamilton will continues to be part of the team despite failing to win the F1 title last year.

He had said, "I would very much hope Lewis continues racing because he is the greatest driver of all time. As a racer his heart will say I need to continue because he's at the peak of his game. But we have to overcome the pain that was caused upon him on Sunday. He is a man with clear values."

READ | Lewis Hamilton confirms interest in buying Chelsea FC; F1 rival Verstappen attempts jibe

Lewis Hamiton on problems with Mercedes' car

Before the start of the new F1 season, Mercedes were heavy favourites to continue their dominance in Constructors Championship. However, this season things have been completely opposite, with Mercedes' F1 2022 car a little slower than Red Bull and Ferrari. 

READ | Lewis Hamilton & Serena Williams vying to become new Chelsea Football Club part owners

Lewis Hamilton finished 13th in Sunday's Emilia Romagna GP and was lapped by Max Verstappen. Speaking after the race, Lewis Hamilton downplayed the question of winning yet another F1 World title as he continues his struggle with the car. 

READ | Lewis Hamilton talks about Brazil citizenship offer; jokes about waiting for passport

He said, "A question was put to me... 'what happens if you get it wrong?' And I said, 'well we don't do that, we don't get things wrong, we're world champions.But the fact is, with all the possibilities out there, we may have."

Tags: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, F1
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND