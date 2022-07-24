Will Lewis Hamilton Stay At Mercedes Beyond 2023 Season? Toto Wolff Drops Massive Hint

As Lewis Hamilton gets set to take part in his 300th F1 race at the French Grand Prix this weekend, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has dropped a major hint on the Brit's future with the Silver Arrows. The 37-year-old's latest contract is set to expire at the end of the 2023 season, but the Austrian motorsport boss' latest remarks suggest that Hamilton could race beyond that with Mercedes.

Will Lewis Hamilton stay at Mercedes F1 beyond 2023 season?

While speaking after the French Grand Prix 2022 qualifying on Saturday, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said, "We talked a few weeks ago about how long our partnership can go and the figure discussed was about five to 10 years, so I think we can go to 400," when asked about how long their partnership could go on.

While the Brit failed to win the world championship last year, he and Mercedes formed one of the most incredible partnerships over the past decade. Out of the seven titles won by Hamilton, six of them have come with Mercedes over the past eight seasons. With that in mind, Wolff hilariously added, "Someone once said you have not just got to win the eighth - why not ten? Says he who is a second of the pace."

It is no surprise that Hamilton is at the top of his game despite turning 37 earlier this year. However, the Brit has failed to get a competitive package in the 2022 F1 season as Mercedes are a second off the pace, set by Ferrari and Red Bull Racing in the front. With the Brit lacking a competitive car, it remains to be seen if he will indeed stay at Mercedes beyond the 2023 season when his contract with them expires.

Lewis Hamilton's staggering success in F1

Lewis Hamilton, who is set to take part in his 300th F1 race this weekend, has the all-time record for the most wins (103) and pole positions (103). The Brit also shares two records with F1 legend Michael Schumacher: 7 world championship titles and at least one race win in 15 consecutive seasons. However, that record could come to an end this season as the Brit is without a win after the first 12 races of 2022.