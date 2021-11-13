Will Max Verstappen Get Penalty For 'touching' Lewis Hamilton's Car? Horner Gives His View

Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner says he would be 'amazed' if Max Verstappen got a penalty for touching Lewis Hamilton's car at parc ferme. The Dutchman was curious in inspecting the Brit's rear wing that helped him increase his pace substantially during the Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying session on Friday.

With the incident having been reported to the stewards, the 24-year old faces an anxious wait for their decision ahead of the sprint race on Saturday. A potential penalty could hurt his chances severely of winning his maiden F1 Drivers' Championship this season as he leads Lewis Hamilton by just 19 points.

Will Max Verstappen get a penalty?

The stewards called Max Verstappen on Saturday morning in Brazil after a fan video showed him touching the rear wing of Lewis Hamilton's car in parc ferme after qualifying. Speaking of the incident, Red Bull Racing's Christian Horner said during FP2 that drivers are often inquisitive in understanding the dynamics of their rivals' cars. Hence, they 'pull our clutch paddles, we've had heads in cockpits, we've had front wings tested, tyres pushed, cars rolled around."

He then went on to add that he would be amazed to see the Dutchman receive a penalty for the same as such incidents are 'not something that's unusual.' "I would be amazed if it was… as I said, there are so many precedents. It's almost become standard practice for drivers. If you were to look at every single incident, where do you draw the line, even a driver hugging his mechanics? Where do you draw the line on that," said Horner".

Max Verstappen allegedly breached Article 2.5.1

The Article 2.5.1 of the International Sporting Code states, "Inside the Parc Ferme, only the officials assigned may enter. No operation, checking, tuning or repair is allowed unless authorised by the same officials or by the applicable regulations." If Max Verstappen is indeed penalized, Lewis Hamilton will have a fantastic opportunity to reduce the gap in the F1 Drivers' Championship provided the stewards do not take action against him. According to an F1 report, Hamilton was referred to the stewards due to a technical infringement after qualifying.

Jo Bauer, who is the FIA's technical delegate, found something missing with the Mercedes F1's DRS on Friday afternoon at Interlagos. Bauer's report after qualifying read, "The uppermost rear wing element adjustable positions were checked on car number 44 for compliance with Article 3.6.3 of the 2021 Formula One Technical Regulations. The requirement for the minimum distance was fulfilled. But the requirement for the maximum of 85mm, when the DRS system is deployed and tested in accordance with TD/011-19, were not fulfilled."