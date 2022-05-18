Will Max Verstappen Quit Red Bull? World Champion Drops Massive Hint Regarding F1 Future

Max Verstappen might have won his maiden F1 World Championship last season, however, the Red Bull driver is currently trailing in the Championship standings this season with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc leading the race. After the title-winning campaign, Verstappen stated that he wanted to remain at Red Bull for life, however, his recent comments suggest that he could be leaving Red Bull sooner than expected. The question remains as to which team Verstappen would sign if at all he leaves Red Bull.

A look into Max Verstappen's F1 contract with Red Bull

Max Verstappen made his F1 debut in 2015 at the age of 17 with Red Bull's junior team Toro Rosso before moving to the senior team at the Spanish Grand Prix in 2016 during which, he scripted his first F1 victory. The driver recently signed a contract with Red Bull which will keep him with the team until 2028. However, the Dutch driver's recent comment has refused to rule out the possibility of him leaving Red Bull when his current deal comes to an end. Verstappen, while speaking to Motorsport magazine, said, “At the end of the contract I’m only 31 years old. Then I still have the option to continue or not. I still won’t be old at the end of the contract period.”

Max Verstappen's new Red Bull deal

Max Verstappen's five-year extension is reported to be worth $55 million a year, moving him to level with the figure that Lewis Hamilton is believed to earn at Mercedes. The dutch driver now has the longest contract of any driver in Formula One. Lando Norris signed a deal with McLaren through to the end of 2025 and Charles Leclerc signed a deal in 2019 to keep him at Ferrari until the end of 2024.

Verstappen 2022 F1 season

Following the conclusion of the Miami Grand Prix, Verstappen is sitting at 89 points to his name, including 3 wins and 3 podium finishes. Verstappen is currently ranked No. 2 in the 2022 drivers' standings. The Red Bull racer is just 19 points behind Leclerc and will be hoping to close the gap in the upcoming Spanish Grand Prix. Sergio Perez of Red Bull is ranked No, 3 in the drivers' table with 66 points and two podium finishes.