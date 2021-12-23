Will Michael Schumacher Son Mick Schumacher Race For Ferrari In 2022? Check Latest Update

When we talk about Michael Schumacher the first team name that comes to mind is Ferrari. The legendary driver won multiple championships with the Italian team and now his son Mick Schumacher will be following the suit. In the recent announcement by Ferrari F1 Team, the Haas driver is set to be part of the team for the upcoming 2022 F1 season. Mick Schumacher and Antonio Giovinazzi will be Ferrari reserve drivers.

Is Mick Schumacher joining Ferrari?

Speaking to selected media at Ferrari’s annual Christmas event, Team Principal Binotto said Giovinazzi will fulfil the reserve drivers role for 12 races, while Mick Schumacher – who will be racing for Haas for the second season will be available to stand-in for the remaining 11 races. If Ferrari decides to call on Schumacher to drive for Ferrari, Haas will have their reserve Pietro Fittipaldi to compete alongside Nikita Mazepin.

Speaking about signing Michael Schumacher's son as reserve driver Binotto said, "He will be driving 2022 cars next year, they will be a lot different to the current one in terms of driving style. It will be important to have one driver who knows those cars being reserved. He’s a Ferrari driver, we should not forget that. He has been part of our Ferrari Driver Academy. The reason we have the Ferrari Driver Academy is to identify the next Ferrari driver for the future.

He further added, “Being part of it, if you are doing well, no doubt you may have opportunities. He’s had already one season in F1, which is important. Mick through the season did well, he improved himself not only in terms of consistency but as well in terms of speed".

Michael Schumacher's son Mick Schumacher proves expensive buy for Haas

Recently Sky Germany reported that Michael Schumacher's son Mick Schumacher cost Haas team more money in crashes during the 2021 season. As per the report Mick Schumacher’s accidents have cost Team Haas 4,212,500 Euros putting him at the top of the chart. As per The Sun Research on fan site F1maximaal shows Michael Schumacher's son Mick Schumacher needed eight new front wings and nine new sets of suspension and despite that, he failed to score a single point in the entire season.