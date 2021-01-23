Will Patrick Mahomes Play Against Bills? Chiefs Fret Over Star QB's Injury Status

This weekend, the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Buffalo Bills for the AFC Championship game. While the Chiefs will aim for a chance to win another Super Bowl, fans had been worried about Patrick Mahomes being taken out after the game against Cleveland Brown. Although he star quarterback had taken a nasty hit but was recently cleared to play.

Will Patrick Mahomes play against Bills?

As per recent reports, Mahomes will be playing against the Bills on Sunday, 6:40 PM EST (Monday, 5:10 AM IST) at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Mahomes coming back boosts the Chiefs' confidence – who would have had to start with a backup.

Patrick Mahomes injury update

On Friday, Mahomes was cleared from the NFL's multiple-phase concussion protocol after his third consecutive practise day. Earlier this week, he returned to workout – taking majority of the snaps. “The week has been a bunch of testing, a bunch of different things, to make sure I’m good to go and there’s no lingering effects and things like that,” Mahomes said, adding that everything had been good. Promptly, the Chiefs had announced that Mahomes was out for the remainder of the game.

Patrick Mahomes cleared from head to almost toe. Keep an eye on the latter on Sunday for the #Chiefs' QB. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 22, 2021

Patrick Mahomes concussion video

Mahomes was running to the right of his offensive line when he fell forward after tucking the ball. In that process, he ended up taking a big hit from Browns linebacker Mack Wilson. The 25-year-old looked unsteady and was immediately helped off the field. Backup Chad Henne played instead of Mahomes, securing the teams' 22-17 victory.

AFC Championship live stream

US fans can stream the game via a Sling TV and fuboTV subscription, which offers access to Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network. The Yahoo Sports app will also stream the games for US fans. The live broadcast in India will not be available on any channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NFL Game Pass (NFL App or site) to watch live games.

Chiefs vs Bills live stream details

USA – CBS

Canada – CTV and RDS.

UK – Sky Sports

Australia – Kayo Sports (streaming), 7Mate (TV)

(Image credits: AP)