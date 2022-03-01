Will Russia Compete In Beijing Winter Paralympics? Pressure Mounts On IPC After IOC Call

The International Paralympics Committee (IPC) has called for a meeting with its board members to decide the future of Russia ahead of the Beijing Winter Paralympics 2022, which begins on Match 4. Russia’s sporting community has faced a number of major sanctions and suspensions ever since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the military to invade their neighbor, Ukraine, last week. While the sporting world has stood up in support of Ukraine, major international events scheduled to be held in Russia have been already cancelled.

The International Olympic Committee announced its first measure against Russia on February 25 by asking sports bodies across the globe to not organize any events in Russia, followed by an announcement on Monday that urged International Sports Federations and sports event organizers to not invite or allow Russian athletes or officials to participate in international competitions. By doing so, IOC said it looks to, protect the integrity of global sports competitions and for the safety of all the participants.”

Will Russia be allowed to compete in the Beijing Winter Paralympics 2022?

Meanwhile, amidst the mounting pressure by IOC, the IPC is scheduled to meet on March 2, to discuss Russia’s future in the upcoming Beijing Winter Paralympics 2022. It will be now up to the IPC to come to a conclusion on the matter, as over 70 Russian athletes are set to participate in the mega event. IOC statements also said that the recommendations might not be enforced on short notice or legal reasons, which could be a nod for the IPC for their decision about Russia.

IOC’s recommendations on Monday, came hours after the FIFA and UEFA announced in a joint statement that the Russian national football teams and clubs have been suspended from all competitions until further notice. Russia was set to host the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers later this month, but it has now been cancelled. At the same time, UEFA earlier shifted the venue of the Champions League 2021-22 from St. Petersburg to Paris, amid the Russia-Ukraine war. The high level of sanctions and punishment involving sports towards Russia has been not seen for decades. In the joint statement on Monday, FIFA and UEFA said, "Football is fully united here and in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine".

