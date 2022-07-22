Will Sebastian Vettel Retire From F1? 4-time World Champion Breaks Silence On Future

Four-time F1 world champion Sebastian Vettel has broken his silence about his future as he gets set to compete at the French Grand Prix this weekend. With the German racer having publicly cited his doubts about continuing in the sport due to environmental concerns, his future was always set to be a hot topic until a definitive answer is received.

Will Sebastian Vettel retire from F1 at end of 2022 season?

While speaking at a news conference ahead of the 2022 French GP this weekend, Sebastian Vettel hilariously answered, "I am racing this weekend and the next one," when asked about his future plans.

He went on to add, "Obviously, I’ve said that at some point, we will start to talk. I’m talking to the team. I think there’s a clear intention to keep going and we’ll see soon where we stand." The German then dismissed rumours of him potentially moving to McLaren by calling them untrue.

Sebastian Vettel optimistic of strong outing at French GP

While Sebastian Vettel won four championships at Red Bull from 2010 to 2013, his recent seasons have been an immense struggle. Since his move to Aston Martin Racing in 2021, he has failed to finish on the podium even once. Despite his struggles, the German seems to relish the new midfield challenge and is looking forward to the 2022 French GP this weekend.

With Aston Martin and Vettel having got a new update recently, the German is optimistic about his chances as he stated, "I’m looking forward to it – we had an update for Silverstone, but we didn’t fully get on top of it, not yet, so maybe this week we will get more answers. It’s exciting and I hope we can be more competitive, get back into the midfield and more into the mix – it would be nice."

Formula 1 French GP 2022 full schedule

Free Practice 1: 5:30 PM IST to 6:30 PM IST on Friday, July 22

Free Practice 2: 8:30 PM IST to 9:30 PM IST on Friday, July 22

Free Practice 3: 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM on July 23, Saturday

Qualifying: 7:30 PM to 8:30 PM on July 23, Saturday

Main Race: 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM on July 24, Sunday