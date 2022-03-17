Will Sergio Perez Join Verstappen In Exiting 'Drive To Survive' As 'series Went Too Far'?

Red Bull Racing driver Sergio Perez recently expressed doubts over his participation in the next season of the Netflix F1 documentary Drive to Survive after he claimed that this season perhaps went a bit 'too far.' The F1 2021 season was perhaps one of the most dramatic and intense in a long time as it featured a highly contentious end at the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

Max Verstappen pipped seven-time Drivers' Champion Lewis Hamilton for the title after race director Michael Masi made some controversial decisions that aided the Dutchman to pass the Brit on the final lap of the race, in what was a race for the winner takes all.

Sergio Perez expresses doubts over participation in 'Drive to Survive'

According to ESPN, Sergio Perez stated ahead of the opening race in Bahrain, "I really thought that they had the best season in Formula One [to work with] and I feel like they probably missed out a bit in the story and the way they presented it. They tried to create too much drama, which the season already had -- the season had enough drama, you know? They've probably gone too far in this last season. I thought it was going to be the best season, but to be totally honest I haven't finished [watching] it."

The Mexican racer further added that he was disappointed that his part from his native country was not filmed by Netflix in their latest Drive to Survive season. "Yeah, to be honest, I did so much for them last year. This year, I am definitely not going to do as much. It's a lot of media [to commit to]! So if I can escape it and do less media, then I will."

Drive to Survive Season 4: The Official Trailer 👀



Full series lands on @netflix *this Friday* March 11 🍿#F1 #DriveToSurvive pic.twitter.com/Dddzv0a4Fu — Formula 1 (@F1) March 9, 2022

Similarly, his teammate Max Verstappen had also echoed similar statements in a previous interview, having already have pulled out of the series last year. In an interview with the BBC earlier this week, the Dutchman said, "I watched two episodes, but I was not very impressed. It's just not my thing, faking rivalries. Lando and Daniel are two great people I know -- they have really great characters and immediately at the second episode it looks like they are not very friendly to each other, and for me, that's not correct and that's why I'm also not a part of it."