Will Tiger Woods Play Again? Tiger Woods Interview Reveals Serious Struggle After Crash

This February, Tiger Woods was involved in a devastating car crash, severely injuring the golf icon. Woods has been in rehab, much uncertainty revolving around his career and future as a golfer. That being said, Woods finally opened up about his accident, shedding light on how he has been dealing with the rehab. Fans have been supportive all along, hoping that he makes a speedy recovery.

Tiger Woods interview: Will Tiger Woods play again?

As of now, Woods is in rehabilitation, working towards complete recovery after his accident. In his interview with Golf Digest, Woods opened up about the same and spoke about it for the first time. His accident took place on February 23 in Southern California and had him hospitalized for nearly a month.

"This has been an entirely different animal,'' said Woods speaking of his injuries. "I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced".

Missed this as I’ve been preoccupied running 3 tournaments in 5 days & trying to digest a 50 year old Phil Mickelson winning the PGA but my stance remains the same since February:



Tiger Woods will win the Masters again & he is a great man. pic.twitter.com/0wJCR8KvJt — Riggs (@RiggsBarstool) May 25, 2021

That being said, Woods remained mum when asked about him playing golf again. Even before the accident, Woods' health was a cause for concern. Last December, he has undergone a microdiscectomy, which was his fifth back procedure. Keeping that in mind, his status for the Master was already questionable.

Now? Golf might not be immediately on Woods' mind. The 45-year-old stated that the pain was nothing like he had felt before. The accident injured his right leg severely and might need more time to recover.

As per reports, the 15-time major champion was speeding over 70 mph and crashed into a tree after having crossed over to the road's wrong side. He did not seem to be impaired in any way while driving, so no charges were pressed. Reports from Harbor-UCLA Medical Center's doctors added that he suffered injuries to the tibia and fibula bones in his right leg. Both needed surgery.

Tiger Woods update

He was in the hospital for weeks before returning to his house in South Florida in March. Since then, his rehab has only continued. He even posted on Instagram, while people shared photos of him with a compression shock on his leg. While Woods is getting better, it seems that he is a long way from being 100 per cent healthy.

He even admitted that his physical therapy has been keeping him busy. "I do my routines every day and am focused on my No. 1 goal right now: walking on my own. Taking it one step at a time".

"It's been incredible,'' Woods said. "I have had so much support from people both inside and outside of golf, which means so much to me and has helped me tremendously.''

Tiger Woods accident: Will Tiger Woods career continue?

Woods, in his illustrious career, has won 82 PGA Tour events. He has also undergone five knee surgeries in his career. He has also missed nine months of the game after an ACL reconstruction. While Woods is focusing on working on his rehab, fans and others athletes have only prayed for his health.

(Image credits: Tiger Woods Instagram)