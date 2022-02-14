Will Tottenham Hotspur Host Super Bowl LVI In 2026? Everything We Know So Far

Tottenham Hotspur, an English football team, is apparently attempting to obtain the rights to host the Super Bowl in 2026, and the NFL is reportedly backing the bid. Tottenham Hotspur is poised to bid for the hosting rights of the Super Bowl, according to the Daily Mail, in order to bring the high-profile American sporting mega-event outside of the United States and convert it into a global phenomenon. The report claims that the London club has the full backing of the NFL to host the first international Super Bowl.

Will Tottenham Hotspur host Super Bowl in 2026?

Tottenham Hotspur is hoping to host the Super Bowl in 2026 at their $1.5 billion Stadium, which had opened to the public in 2019. The stadium is capable of hosting NFL games and has done so in the past. In fact, the new Tottenham Hotspur stadium was designed with the NFL in mind, and an American football field was placed beneath the original grass soccer surface to accommodate NFL games at New White Hart Lane. The club has a 10-year agreement with the NFL to hold American football games at their stadium, which the NFL signed in the hopes of expanding the game outside of the United States.

However, Tottenham will face an uphill task in winning a Super Bowl bid, since one of the biggest concerns of hosting an NFL game outside of the United States is the time difference. If Tottenham does secure the hosting rights, it will entail a later start in London, as the NFL prefers to have the game begin at a time that is convenient for its local audience, which will always be their core market. Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur is expected to face tough competitions from other venues if NFL does turn the Super Bowl into an international event given that places like Australia and Germany are also eyeing to host the sporting carnival.

The 2021 edition of the Super Bowl was held on February 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, United States. Los Angeles Rams locked horns against Cincinnati Bengals to determine the champion of the 2021 season. Los Angeles Rams eventually emerged victorious to win the Super Bowl LVI.

Image: AP