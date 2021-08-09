Will Weightlifting To Lose Its Olympic Status? Read Details In New IOC Charter

Weightlifting is on the verge of losing its Olympic status, and the reason is that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session unanimously approved Charter revisions that could spell the end of the sport's long affiliation with the Olympic Games.

After years of disagreements with the leadership of weightlifting and boxing organisations, the IOC, on Sunday, finally handed itself wider power to withdraw sporting events from the Games without requiring approval from an official IOC Session.

Weightlifting and drug allegations

According to the IOC, weightlifting is the sport most at risk of being dropped from the Paris Olympics 2024 due to long-term drug allegations and governance difficulties. Following a series of doping and corruption scandals, the IOC had frequently told the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) last year that it needs to reform.

Weightlifting is in danger of being dropped from the Olympic Games or, following the Charter revisions, suspended from the Paris Games and given a second shot under new IWF leadership in Los Angeles in 2028. The IOC membership accepted a proposal that would give its executive board the authority to remove a sport from the Olympic programme without the approval of the Session.

Maintaining Olympics standards

The Olympic Charter was changed to allow the full IOC membership to remove a sport if its governing body does not comply with an IOC executive board decision or if it "acts in a manner likely to tarnish the reputation of the Olympic movement." It also added a "but not limited to" clause that extends beyond the stated reasons for removing a sport, thus broadening the IOC's authority.

The executive board, which is chaired by IOC President Thomas Bach, now has the authority to remove a sport or event discipline from the Olympics if its governing body refuses to follow a decision.

IOC vice president John Coates, who also heads the Olympic body's legal department and is a close friend of Bach, presented the need for new rules to the membership. At the end-of-Games meeting, Coates noted that the IOC has recently been presented with situations raising severe concerns over the governance of several international federations.

Boxing and weightlifting are two of the 28 core Olympic sports, but host cities can apply to add more that appeal to a domestic market. Baseball, softball, and karate, skateboarding, sport climbing, and surfing were added to this year's Games, all of which aligned with the IOC's efforts to appeal to young viewers.

