Brooks Koepka’s Practice Round With Zach Johnson Has A Ryder Cup Tone

Brooks Koepka says it was a matter of coincidence, but it was no less noteworthy when he played a practice round ahead of the British Open with Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson.

Koepka is with LIV Golf, and his only access to Ryder Cup points for the U.S. team this year are at the majors. He was runner-up at the Masters and won the PGA Championship. With double points for winner at majors, he now is No. 3 in the standings.

“We got to talk about it a little bit, just what’s going on, I guess how the team is shaping up,” Koepka said. “It’s interesting.”

Johnson was dancing around the topic at Oak Hill before Koepka went on to win the PGA Championship. The top six players automatically qualify for the American team, and qualifying ends in five weeks. Koepka isn’t a lock, but he can take a big step this week.

For the rest of the LIV players, the outlook is bleak.

Bryson DeChambeau is mathematically eliminated — even by winning the British Open, he would go only to No. 7 — and Patrick Reed might as well be eliminated. PGA Tour players still have a pair of $20 million events during the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Phil Mickelson could move as high as No. 4 and Dustin Johnson as high as No. 5, but that would require Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay missing the cut (and they still have those two playoff points).

Dustin Johnson might at least merit consideration as a captain’s pick.

Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler has become the first player to automatically secure a spot. He has a massive lead from his $19 million in earnings this year.

Koepka said his chat with Zach Johnson was largely about preparations and a lot of responsibilities the captain has.

“The PGA of America does a really good job in easing it for him, and just kind of talking about the preparation for it, what our team is going to do, where are we going to be, and just a little bit more about the shuffle of guys and the stuff they have kind of behind the scenes, stats, stuff like that,” he said. “It’s quite interesting just hearing