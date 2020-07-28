Winnipeg Jets' Bhangra Video Receives Racist Comments, Fans Offer Support On Twitter

Over two years ago, a bhangra club based in Winnipeg performed a remix of the popular Winnipeg Jets fan anthem – Winnipeg Vs Everybody. The anthem is mixed with a rollicking bhangra tune, which they performed in the city before the team reached the Conference Finals for the first time in NHL history. The popular video was recently reshared by fan-run 'Jets Centric Podcast'. While many fans loved the lively fusion remix, some hockey fans responded with racist and homophobic comments, unhappy with the music and men dancing in the jersey with the Winnipeg Jets logo on the front.

Hockey fans can’t get their head around a different culture: A thread. https://t.co/N1DowgDs0F pic.twitter.com/pY4whpz9Tq — Spence (@klapanen) July 27, 2020

Just because you don’t understand a culture doesn’t mean you have to disrespect it



The homophobia is jumping out too, because apparently men dancing has to be gay, and apparently that’s a bad thing??? — Spence (@klapanen) July 27, 2020

As more people see this, I have to say how the deep rooted racism in hockey is really driving away minority fans



I’m a Pakistani-Canadian fan in Brampton, Ontario, a city with a significantly large minority population



And it’s one (of a few) reasons why... — Spence (@klapanen) July 28, 2020

Overtime Heroics Hockey's Managing Editor, Spencer White, combined those comments and tweeted a thread, exposing the deep-rooted racism in hockey which continues to exist. More people retweeted the post and explained their point of view, commenting on the evident racism. A number of people referred to the video as 'disgusting' and there were also homophobic comments about men dancing as fans labelled them as a 'gay'.

White, who is a Pakistani-Canadian NHL fan in Brampton, Ontario, explained that the racism and attitude people hold is the reason why the sport is losing popularity, even in a city like Toronto. Reactions ranged from calling the video 'disturbing' and 'disgusting' to labelling the men as 'gay men frolicking around like cheerleaders'. People agreed with White's thread, offering up support, calling out racist users in the comments and adding their own inputs on how racism has halted the game's growth and needs to change.

People like this are the reason why the game continues to stagnate in growth. They say “hockey is for everyone” but it’s clear it’s not with people who gate-keep like this. Sad to see honestly, especially as a minority who grew up a hockey player in Canada. — Wayne Glensky (@31rchan) July 28, 2020

They’re just mad that they can’t dance like that. It’s an awesome video and it’d be sick to see them do something like that again this year if that’s possible 😊👌🏻 — Grant (@GGProCH) July 27, 2020

I thought this video was amazing, they nailed it. Got me pumped up to watch the Jets ✈ — just a queer hockey boi (@habswells919) July 28, 2020

The Winnipeg Jets' roster was announced this weekend, few days before the Phase 4 of the NHL’s Return to Play plan begins. The roster consists of 17 forwards, 10 defencemen and four goaltenders. The team will face Calgary Flames starting on August 1 for their first game of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

