Winnipeg Jets' Bhangra Video Receives Racist Comments, Fans Offer Support On Twitter

A 2018 Winnipeg Jets bhangra video received racist and homophobic comments from viewers on Twitter, referring to the dance as 'disgusting' and 'disturbing'.

Over two years ago, a bhangra club based in Winnipeg performed a remix of the popular Winnipeg Jets fan anthem – Winnipeg Vs Everybody. The anthem is mixed with a rollicking bhangra tune, which they performed in the city before the team reached the Conference Finals for the first time in NHL history. The popular video was recently reshared by fan-run 'Jets Centric Podcast'. While many fans loved the lively fusion remix, some hockey fans responded with racist and homophobic comments, unhappy with the music and men dancing in the jersey with the Winnipeg Jets logo on the front.  

Overtime Heroics Hockey's Managing Editor, Spencer White, combined those comments and tweeted a thread, exposing the deep-rooted racism in hockey which continues to exist. More people retweeted the post and explained their point of view, commenting on the evident racism. A number of people referred to the video as 'disgusting' and there were also homophobic comments about men dancing as fans labelled them as a 'gay'.

White, who is a Pakistani-Canadian NHL fan in Brampton, Ontario, explained that the racism and attitude people hold is the reason why the sport is losing popularity, even in a city like Toronto. Reactions ranged from calling the video 'disturbing' and 'disgusting' to labelling the men as 'gay men frolicking around like cheerleaders'. People agreed with White's thread, offering up support, calling out racist users in the comments and adding their own inputs on how racism has halted the game's growth and needs to change. 

Winnipeg Jets roster announced for the 2019-20 NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers

The Winnipeg Jets' roster was announced this weekend, few days before the Phase 4 of the NHL’s Return to Play plan begins. The roster consists of 17 forwards, 10 defencemen and four goaltenders. The team will face Calgary Flames starting on August 1 for their first game of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

