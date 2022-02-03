Winter Olympics 2022: When Is The Olympics Opening Ceremony? How To Watch Live Streaming

The athletes from various countries are set to take part in the upcoming Winter Olympics Games in Beijing which is scheduled to start on Friday, February 4. The Games will be hosted for the first time ever in China as Beijing becomes the first-ever city to host both the Summer Olympics and the Winter Olympics. A total of 109 medal events across 15 different disciplines and seven sports will be held. There are three Winter Olympics Villages, the first is in the hub of Beijing, the second is in Yanqing in the outskirts of the capital, and the final one is in neighbouring Zhangjiakou.

From India, Mohammad Arif Khan became the athlete to qualify for the Winter Olympics in events. He will be taking part in the alpine skiing slalom and the giant slalom events. Here's a look at the details of the Olympics Opening Ceremony timings and where to catch the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony live streaming.

Winter Olympics opening ceremony live streaming

As far as the broadcast of the Winter Olympics is concerned, Sony Sports Network will be broadcasting the event. Winter Olympics will also be telecast live on the DD Sports TV channel in India. The fans who would want to catch the action live can still head to the Sony Liv app or website to live stream the Beijing Winter games.

Winter Olympics opening ceremony timing

Coming to Winter Olympics opening ceremony timing, the event is scheduled to begin at 5:30 PM IST on Friday, February 4 at the Beijing National Stadium.

Winter Olympics opening ceremony performances

According to Bleacher Report, the Winter Olympics opening ceremony will be held at the National Stadium, also known as the Bird's Nest. The program will include the traditional hoisting of the flags and the parade of athletes, with an artistic spectacle meant to showcase China's culture and modern history. The motto of this year's Games is faster, higher, stronger together and the official slogan is "together for a shared future." Chief director Zhang Yimou, who directed the 2008 Beijing opening ceremony as well, used 15,000 performers then. This time around, it's a smaller group of 3,000, and 95 percent of those are teenagers, per Yanis Varoufakis of MNA International.