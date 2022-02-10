Winter Olympics: Athletes Complain About Strict COVID Measures 'violating Human Rights'

As the Winter Olympics is underway in Beijing, many athletes from Western countries were stunned to experience the amount of COVID-19 restrictions upon reaching China for the event. Some of the athletes who tested positive for COVID-19 were placed in quarantine for weeks while others complained about the food they were served while isolating, CNN reported. One Finnish coach has reportedly called the COVID-19 measures that have been put in place inside the Olympics bubble in Beijing a 'violation of human rights.'

Athletes are being tested for COVID-19 daily in the "closed-loop" that separates Olympics participants from the outside world and some of the measures are 'inconvenient' for the people in the bubble. In the 'closed loop', Olympics participants need to wear plastic gloves when they put food on their plates at the cafeteria. As per the news report, a CNN reporter had ordered steak at a hotel, however, the hotel authorities informed her that the dish could only be served when cooked very dry as a COVID-19 precaution. Furthermore, the news report claimed that over 160 athletes or team officials have tested positive for COVID-19 and have been placed into isolation.

Athletes forced to miss competitions due to COVID-19 measures

Some of the athletes who tested positive for COVID-19 have been forced to miss their competitions and it is a difficult moment for the participants who have spent years in training. The people who test positive need to have two consecutive negative COVID-19 test results and no symptoms to return to the bubble. As per the CNN report, Polish short track speed skater Natalia Maliszewska who was in quarantine and missed her first competitive event tweeted, "My heart and my mind can't take this anymore." The Polish skater was living in an isolation ward and insisted that she has cried to herself until she has "no more tears," The Guardian reported. She further revealed that she has faced fear and uncertainty in the isolation ward in Beijing. The Chinese authorities have stressed that these measures are required to prevent the spread of COVID-19. It must be mentioned that China is following a strict zero-COVID-19 approach by mass testing, lockdowns, travel restrictions in the areas where cases of infection have been reported to control the spread of the virus.

