Wishes Pour In For Neeraj Chopra & Rohit Yadav As Duo Scripts Glory At World Championships

Here are the best reactions on the Internet about Neeraj Chopra and Rohit Yadav, after they advance into the Javelin final at the World Athletics Championships.

Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
World Athletics Championships

Image: @Media_SAI/Twitter


India woke up on Friday to exciting news after two of its ace athletes scripted glory for the country by qualifying for the finals at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Oregon, US. While the Tokyo Olympics champion Neeraj Chopra began the day by registering the best throw of 88.39m in his first attempt and advanced into the World Championships final for the first time ever, his fellow athlete Rohit Yadav became the second Javelin thrower from India to make it to the final, with a throw of 80.42m. Notably, this is the first time in history that two Indian Javelin throwers qualified for the final at the coveted event. 

Meanwhile, Eldhose Paul also became the 1st Indian athlete to reach the Men’s triple jump final, with a jump of 16.68m on Friday. As soon as the aforementioned athletes topped the headlines for their milestones, greetings started pouring from all corners of the sporting world on Twitter. India’s Minister of Sports, Youth Affairs, and Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur took to his official Twitter handle and congratulated the athletes for their achievement.

Anurag Thakur congratulates the athletes

“India created history at @WCHoregon22 ! For the 1st time two Indian Javelin throwers reach the Final at the World Championships @Neeraj_chopra1 (88.39m) @RohitJavelin (80.42m). Eldhose Paul becomes the 1st Indian to reach the Men’s Triple Jump Final (16.68m),” the Sports Minister said. At the same time, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) also took to their official Twitter handle and lauded the athletes.

“Historical morning for #IndianAthletics at @WCHoregon22.  #EldhosePaul becomes the 1st Indian to reach Men's Triple Jump Final with a jump of 16.68m; finishing 12th (Q). @RohitJavelin joins @Neeraj_chopra1 in Javelin Final with a throw of 80.42m; finishing 11th (Q). For the 1st time two Indian Javelin throwers make it to the FINAL of World #Athletics Championships. So far 6 Indians have reached the Finals at @WCHoregon22 Brilliant #TeamIndia. Keep up the momentum,” SAI Media wrote.

In the meantime, the Athletics Federation of India said, “It's massive, it's historical. One of the greatest mornings of #indianathletics all unfolding at #Oregon2022. First time ever two Javelin Throwers makes it to the final of #WorldAthleticsChamps Neeraj & Rohit Yadav. Eldhose Paul is first Indian to reach men's Triple Jump final”.

How did fans react?

India's campaign in the World Athletics Championships 2022

It is pertinent to mention that a total of six Indians have qualified for the final in the ongoing 2022 World Athletics Championships. Murli Sreeshankar qualified for the men’s long jump final, while athlete Avinash Sable made it to the final of the men’s 3000m Staple Chase event. At the same time, Annu Rani qualified for the women’s Javelin throw final, as Neeraj, Rohit, and Eldhose completed the tally.

