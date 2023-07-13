WNBA: Liberty top Fever in OT to earn spot in Commissioner’s Cup championship

Sabrina Ionescu scored eight of her 34 points in overtime and the New York Liberty clinched a berth in the Commissioner’s Cup championship with a 95-87 win over the Indiana Fever on Wednesday, despite blowing an 18-point fourth-quarter lead.

Aliyah Boston hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of regulation for Indiana, which had a chance to win its last two home games on last-second 3-point attempts. It was the rookie’s second 3 of the season.

That tied the game at 80 but the veteran Liberty pulled away in overtime as Ionescu hit two of her seven 3-pointers and the young Fever missed its last four shots.

Breanna Stewart had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Liberty (14-4), who play at Western Conference winner and defending champion Las Vegas for the Commissioner’s Cup on Aug. 15. Courtney Vandersloot had 12 assists, the last going to Betnijah Laney for a 3-pointer that broke an 85-85 tie with 1:52 left in overtime.

SUN 84, SKY 72

Tiffany Hayes scored 22 points, DeWanna Bonner added 21 and the Sun beat the Sky.

Alyssa Thomas added 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Sun (15-5), who would have advanced to the Commissioner’s Cup championship game against Las Vegas if the New York Liberty hadn’t pulled out an overtime win at Indiana.

Kahleah Cooper had 22 points and Elizabeth Williams 16 for the Sky (8-12), who have lost three straight.

Bonner scored 10 points in the third quarter when the Sun turned a two-point halftime deficit into a 10-point lead.

WINGS 107, LYNX 67

Natasha Howard scored 28 with 14 rebounds, Arike Ogunbowale also had her first career double-double and the Wings blew out the Lynx.

Satou Sabally, with five 3-pointers, and Teaira McCowan both had 19 points for the Wings (11-9). Ogunbowale had 16 with a career-high 11 assists.

Napheesa Collier had 11 points and Kayla McBride 10 for the Lynx (9-11), who gave up 113 points to Las Vegas on Sunday.

DREAM 85, STORM 75

Allisha Gray scored 19 points, Cheyenne Parker added 18 and Atlanta beat the Storm for the Dream’s sixth straight win.

Rhyne Howard added 15 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals, but made just 5 of 15 from the field and tied her season high with five turnovers for Atlanta (11-8).

Jewell Loyd, the WNBA’s leading scorer this season (25.7 per game), did not play (foot) for Seattle. The five-time All-Star tied the WNBA record of nine 3-pointers during a 93-86 road loss to the Washington Mystics on Tuesday.

Jordan Horston, the No. 9 pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft, had a season-high 23 points, 10 rebounds and three steals for the Storm (4-16).

ACES 97, SPARKS 78

A’ja Wilson had 25 points and 12 rebounds to help the Aces beat the Sparks.

Kelsey Plum added 21 points and five steals for the Aces (19-2), who were playing the second half of a back-to-back. They routed Phoenix on Tuesday night.

Wilson made back-to-back baskets to open the scoring before Jackie Young hit a 3-pointer to make it 7-0, Plum hit a 3-pointer that made it 21-11 with 3:14 left in the first quarter and the Aces lead by double figures the rest of the way.

Azura Stevens had a season-high 22 points and tied her career best with 12 rebounds, and Nneka Ogwumike scored 20 points on 10-of-15 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds, for the short-handed Sparks (7-13).

Lexie Brown (non-COVID illness), Layshia Clarendon (foot), Chiney Ogwumike (foot) and Nia Clouden (knee) did not play for Los Angeles.

Candace Parker (ankle) missed her third consecutive game for Las Vegas.